Kazakhstan and Austria pledge to bolster bilateral trade

Kazakhstan and Austria intend to develop all-round political cooperation, to realize fully the potential of trade and economic ties, to closely cooperate at the international level. That was a keynote of the political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two states held in Astana, the Kazakh MFA's press service reports.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Beibut Atamkulov received the Austrian delegation led by 1st Deputy Foreign Minister - Secretary General of the Federal Ministry of Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs of Austria Johannes Peterlik.

The sides debated a wide range of issues concerning political, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and confirmed mutual adherence to further development of long-term cooperation.

Kazakhstan expressed interest in building a trust-based political dialogue with Austria. The forthcoming visit of the Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl to Kazakhstan corresponds to the tasks to deepen political cooperation.

One of the key tasks the Head of State set before the Foreign Ministry is to attract investments and new technologies to Kazakhstan," Atamkulov stressed.

Besides, he briefed on Kazakhstan's interest in the joint realization of projects in sectors such as agriculture, green and digital economy, and industry and infrastructure development.

Currently, there are 50 enterprises with participation of the Austrian capital in Kazakhstan. More than USD 5.7 bln of investments were channeled to Kazakhstan's economy since 2005.

The parties agreed on promoting new investment projects, seeking opportunities for boosting bilateral trade.

The sides also focused on pressing regional and international issues, in particular, prospects for regional cooperation in Central Asia, strengthening of transit and transport cooperation in the light of the Road and Belt initiative, contribution to the stabilization of the situation in Afghanistan, combating illegal migration, etc.

