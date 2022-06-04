Kazakhstan and Bulgaria commemorate 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

June 5 marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Bulgaria.

In honor of this significant event, the Heads of the two states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Rumen Radev, as well as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Teodora Genchovska exchanged mutual congratulatory messages, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

Official meetings were held at the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Bulgaria in Nur-Sultan and Sofia dedicated to the anniversary date. Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received a visit from Ambassador of Bulgaria Boyan Khadzhiyev, and Ambassador of Kazakhstan Temirtay Izbastin met with Deputy Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Vasily Georgiyev.

A trust-based political dialogue has been formed during this short by historical standards period. Our cooperation is progressively developing, characterized by the absence of problem issues on the bilateral agenda and the stable dynamics of dialogue at the highest and high levels," noted the Kazakh diplomat.

The parties expressed confidence that in the coming years, comprehensive cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres would continue to expand for the benefit of our peoples. They commended the establishment of regular cooperation between the two countries at the highest and governmental levels, as well as the dynamic development of the parliamentary dialogue.

The parties underlined the need to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation. Kazakhstan is the largest trading partner for Bulgaria among the countries of Central Asia. At the same time, Bulgaria is one of the top trading partners of Kazakhstan among the states of the Balkan region. In 2021, the trade turnover between the two countries reached $380.9 million. In the first three months of 2022, the volume of trade increased almost six times up to $36.65 million compared to the same period in 2021.

Interaction in the field of investments is also developing systematically. Total gross inflow of Bulgarian investments into the economy of Kazakhstan for the period from 2005 to 2021 reached $55.8 million. This figure continues to increase every day.

We have a great potential for the development of advanced joint projects in such areas as tourism and agriculture.

Despite the fact that both countries are thousands of kilometers apart, they share a common historical destiny. Kazakhstan’s citizens of Bulgarian origin are active participants in the life of the country. In order to develop the national language, culture and folk traditions of the Bulgarians ethnocultural associations have been opened in Kazakhstan, such as Vyara in the Aktobe region, Zlata in Nur-Sultan, Slavyane in the Pavlodar region, Revival in the Atyrau region. The Bulgarian branch of K.B. Darzhuman School of National Revival successfully operates in the Pavlodar region.

In conclusion of the meeting at the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry, the parties expressed confidence in the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation and friendship between the two countries and peoples.



