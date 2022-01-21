Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and EU confirmed their intention to develop cooperation

19.01.2022, 15:38 6091
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi paid a working visit to Belgium, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
As part of a working trip to Belgium, Mukhtar Tleuberdi held separate talks with Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Foreign Affairs of Belgium Sophie Wilmes, Chief Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of the European Council Simon Mordu, Special Representative of the European Union for Human Rights Eamon Gilmour, Secretary General of the European External Action Service Stefano Sanino, as well as with the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Terry Hakala.
 
Kazakhstan and the European Union confirmed their intention to develop mutually beneficial, multifaceted cooperation across the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. This was the main leitmotif of the talks between Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi and the leadership of the EU and Belgium. The Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, signed in March 2020, launched a qualitatively new stage in Kazakh-European relations.
 
The main topics of negotiations with European partners were the intensification of cooperation on the Kazakh-European track, the current situation in Kazakhstan, taking into account the latest tragic events, as well as the discussion of measures to implement the results of the first official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Brussels on November 25-26, 2021.
 
The minister informed the European partners in detail about the internal political situation in the country and the counter-terrorist operation carried out with the participation of the CSTO peacekeeping forces and the current process of their withdrawal from the Republic of Kazakhstan. He reaffirmed the country's commitment to preserving the democratic achievements and transformations made within 30 years of independence.
 
Issues of human rights and regional security became the main topic of the meeting with Eamon Gilmore and Terry Hakala. The Minister informed the interlocutors about the main aspects of the ongoing political reforms in Kazakhstan.
 
The interlocutors expressed support for large-scale reforms in the country, noting the importance of a constructive dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU on the rule of law and democratization to strengthen the Kazakh-European partnership as a whole.
 
During the talks of the minister with the Chief Advisor on Foreign Policy of the President of the European Council Simon Mordu, the agreements reached during the official visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Brussels and his talks with King Philip and Prime Minister Alexandre De Cros were discussed.
 
During the exchange of views on international issues, they discussed interaction within the framework of the UN, the OSCE and other multilateral structures. The agenda of the talks included regional issues, including the situation in Afghanistan, cooperation with the countries of Central Asia and water resources management.
 
During the visit, Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi held a press conference for the European media on the current situation in Kazakhstan, as well as on the new reforms of the Head of State for further development of our country.
 
While in Brussels, Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi also held telephone conversations with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. Taking into account the current presidency of France in the Council of the European Union, the parties agreed to hold the next meeting of the RK-EU Cooperation Council in April this year.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakh President introduces new Defense Minister

19.01.2022, 17:51 5881
President of Kazakhstan - Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with the key personnel of the Defense Ministry, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The President introduced new Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov highlighting his great experience. He has been serving in the internal troops over than 30 years. Prior to the appointment to the recent post Zhaksylykov served as the Deputy Interior Minister - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State positively assessed the CSTO Peacekeeping Mission. He added that CSTO peacekeepers deployment was efficient that also demonstrated the potential of the Organization.
 
Given the geopolitical situation and regional threats the President assigned to fundamentally raise the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and settle certain tasks. First of all, it is crucial to strengthen military intelligence which is supposed to provide the country's leadership with timely and accurate information about external and internal threats.
 
Given the geopolitical situation and regional threats the President assigned to fundamentally raise the combat effectiveness of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan and settle certain tasks. First of all, it is crucial to strengthen military intelligence that is to provide the country's leadership with timely and accurate information about external and internal threats. The Special Operations Command that will be set up pursuant to the President's decree is vested with that important mission. It is essential to take all organizational measures and ensure readiness to conduct special operations jointly with other law enforcement agencies.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev assigned also to update technical and military equipment of the Army. The President charged to reconsider the armament and military hardware procurement plan for 2022 taking into account January events and take measures to raise human capacity of the Armed Forces.
 
Following the meeting the President wished the new minister success.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan appointed

19.01.2022, 15:43 6271
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Yerkin Botakanov as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Born on September 1 in 1966 in East Kazakhstan he is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Military Academy of the General Headquarters of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.
 
Since 2020 served as the 1st Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard - Head of the General Headquarters in Nur-Sultan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan names new Defense Minister

19.01.2022, 15:10 6161
Kazakhstan names new Defense Minister
Images | gov.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to appoint Ruslan Zhaksylykov as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State decreed to relieve him of his duties as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs - Commander-in-Chief of the National Guard of Kazakhstan.
 
Born in 1966 in Almaty region is the graduate of the Konev Almaty Higher All-Troops Command College, Frunze Military Academy.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh Defense Minister relieved of his duties

19.01.2022, 15:06 6251
The Head of State relieved Murat Bektanov of his duties as the Defense Minister of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh President's Special Representative to Baikonur complex relieved of his duties

17.01.2022, 18:51 17201
The Head of State decreed to relieve Serik Suleimenov of his duties as the Kazakh President's Special Representative to the Baikonur complex, the Akorda press service reports.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Samat Abish relieved of the post of 1st Deputy Chairman of National Security Council

17.01.2022, 13:13 17281
Samat Abish has been relieved of the post of the First Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree to relieve Abish of the post.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has telephone conversations with leaders of CSTO member states

13.01.2022, 18:07 17356
The Head of State had telephone talks with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan and President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed his CSTO colleagues about the withdrawal of the peacekeeping contingent from our country that kicked off today on January 13, and expressed gratitude to them for their support at the time of the terrorist attack on Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev stressed that the short-term stay of the collective peacekeeping forces in Kazakhstan demonstrated CSTO's relevance and effectiveness as a reputable international organization.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Head of Department of Presidential Affairs designated

11.01.2022, 22:00 15121
Aibek Dadebayev was appointed the Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State inked the corresponding decree.
 
He also decreed to relieve Yerlan Battakov from the post of the Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read