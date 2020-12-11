Kazakhstan and Georgia agreed on mutual and transit carriages

At the plenary session Majilis approved amendments to the Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Georgia on international motorway traffic of March 6, 2007, concluded in Nur-Sultan on May 15, 2019, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.

As noted in the conclusion to the draft law, the amendments provide for the establishment of a permitting system for the carriage of commodities by motorways between Kazakhstan and Georgia, transit through their territories, as well as carriage to third countries and by vehicles registered in these states.

