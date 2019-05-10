Kazakhstan and Greece celebrate 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations

Almaty. October 29. Kazakhstan Today - Astana has hosted a concert dedicated to the 20th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece.



According to Caspionet, there is only one Embassy of Greece in Central Asia and it is located in Kazakhstan. The cultural dialogue that took place in the capital is a vivid proof of good relations between the nations. Excellent performance of Kazakh songs by Greek artists was a pleasant surprise for the audience. Such popular songs as "Gulderaiym" and "Karlygash" were performed in a whole new way. Kazakh artists, in turn, sang songs in Greek, which was a great surprise for foreign guests.



"Today I sang one of the folk song, "My Mother Gently Told Me". The song is actually popular not only in Greece, but here as well. So, it wasn't difficult at all to learn it in Greek," Aigul Niyazova, Kazakh singer said.



"I did my best, because the songs are really beautiful. I tried to learn Kazakh, but to be honest, it is a rather difficult language. These songs are so beautiful, I'm going sing them in Greece during my concerts," Kalliopi Veta, Greek singer said.



