Kazakhstan and India hold joint military drills

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan and India held joint military drills KazInd in India, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Defense Ministry.





The joint drills held to implement the bilateral cooperation plan between the two countries’ defense ministries were joined by Kazakhstan’s ‘South’ regional command.





In the two-week drills, soldiers carried out different warfare elements in difficult unfamiliar areas.





In particular, training in engineer combat with soldiers learning samples of self-made explosive devises, booby traps, and other explosives took place. The host country also held a demonstration of patrolling and ambushes.





Images | gov.kz





The focus was placed on orientation and survival in specific natural and environmental conditions. The drills’ main stage meant the soldiers to perform training and combat tasks in jungles. Soldiers practiced actions with the use of weapons after landing from a helicopter.





In addition, soldiers had to cover the 6km distance over rough terrain carrying weapons and ammunition weighting 10km. Coming in first was staff sergeant Aldiyar Mukhmadiyev.





It was the fourth such drills by the two countries, with the previous ones held in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, in 2018, in India’s Uttarakhand State in 2019, and at the South regional command’s polygon ‘Aish-Bibi’, Kazakhstan, in 2021.