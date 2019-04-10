Kazakhstan and Japan supported for the Nuclear -Test-Ban Treaty

Astana. 5 May. Kazakhstan Today - In Vienna, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Japan Fumio Kisida and the Executive Secretary of the Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) Lassina Zerbo made a joint statement in support the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).



According to the press service of the MFA of Kazakhstan, speaking at a press briefing on the results of the adoption of this tripartite document, the Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna, Kairat Sarybai, emphasized the historic importance of the President Nursultan Nazarbayev's decision to close the Semipalatinsk test site in 1992, which entailed the termination of nuclear testing at test sites in other countries, thus laying the groundwork for the adoption of the CTBT in 1996.



K.Sarybai drew particular attention to the importance and timeliness of the initiatives of the Head of State set out in the Manifesto "The World. XXI Century", as well as the International Day Against Nuclear Tests and the "ATOM" Project.



The joint statement of the heads of the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Japan and the Executive Secretary of the CTBTO Preparatory Commission stresses the commitment to the efforts necessary to build a world free of nuclear weapons, including the early entry into force of the CTBT, the universalization of the Treaty, and the strengthening of the verification regime for the detection of nuclear tests . Based on the experience of Kazakhstan and Japan in overcoming the catastrophic consequences of nuclear weapons, the parties called for renewing and intensifying the above-mentioned efforts.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



