Kazakhstan and Montenegro: Advancing a New Stage in Strengthening Mutually Beneficial Partnership

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The second round of Kazakhstan-Montenegro political consultations was held under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Arman Issetov and State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Periša Kastratović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the visit, the Kazakh diplomat held a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro Ervin Ibrahimović. The parties noted the high level of friendly relations between the Astana and Podgorica. Particular attention was paid to the prospects for cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as to coordination of efforts in the international arena.





In discussions with Periša Kastratović, particular emphasis was placed on expanding political dialogue, including the exchange of high-level visits. Both sides noted the considerable potential to enhance and diversify trade and investment cooperation. In particular, tourism, transport and logistics, healthcare and digital technologies were identified as key promising areas.





During the meeting Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized: "Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing cooperation with Montenegro and is committed to actively expanding bilateral relations across all priority areas".





In turn, Periša Kastratović congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful conduct of the referendum and the adoption of a new Constitution, expressing confidence in the country’s continued progress. He also reiterated Montenegro’s readiness to deepen multifaceted cooperation covering the full spectrum of bilateral relations.





The heads of delegations also exchanged views on key regional and global issues and expressed their intention to further advance multilateral engagement within international organizations.





Following the consultations, an agreement was reached to expand the legal framework and to adopt a new Cooperation Program between the foreign ministries of the two countries.