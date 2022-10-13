Система Orphus

Kazakhstan and Qatar sign 12 documents

12.10.2022, 12:53 6151
Images | akorda.kz
As part of the visit of Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Kazakhstan the countries signed 12 documents, the official Telegram Channel of the Kazakh President’s press service reports.
 
The sides signed a protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of Qatar on the exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and special passports.
 
The Kazakh Science and Education Ministry and the Qatari Education and Higher Education Ministry signed an agreement on cooperation on cooperation in the sphere of higher education and science research.
 
The Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry and Qatari Trade and Industry Ministry inked a memo of understanding in the sphere of trade.
 
The Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry and Qatar national tourism council signed a memo of mutual understating, and cooperation in the sphere of tourism and marketing.

Source: kazinform 
 

relevant news

Senate Speaker meets Vice President of Vietnam

12.10.2022, 20:06 5406
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev met with Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Senate.
 
Welcoming the Vice President of Vietnam, the Speaker of the Senate thanked her for the participation of the Vietnamese delegation in the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia being held these days in Astana. Maulen Ashimbayev thanked also the high guest for the support of the VII Congress of the World and Traditional Religions’ Leaders attended by the representatives of the Board of Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.
 
The Senate Speaker noted high dynamics of development of the Kazakh-Vietnamese relations for 30 years since the establishment of the diplomatic ties.
 
Maulen Ashimbayev appreciated the high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Vietnam. "The global community is gradually stepping out of the pandemic and the dynamics of business contacts is rising. In this regard, we could actively work on deepening the inter-parliamentary cooperation in the upcoming period," the Speaker noted.
 
Maulen Ashimbayev informed the Vietnamese Vice President of the large-scale political reforms launched in Kazakhstan at the initiative of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and aimed at modernization of the political, economic and social spheres of the country. The Speaker drew the meeting participants’ attention to the major political event of the year in Kazakhstan – the presidential elections set for November 20.
 
In turn, Vo Thi Anh Xuan emphasized the importance of strengthening the international cooperation of the two countries and further enhancement of the trade-economic, cultural-humanitarian ties and tourism.
 

Kazakhstan, Türkiye sign a number of documents

12.10.2022, 19:05 5501
Images | akorda.kz
The leaders of Kazakhstan and Türkiye – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – have signed today a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of establishment of the two countries’ diplomatic relations, Akorda press service informs via Instagram.
 
Besides, the heads of official delegations signed the following documents in presence of the Kazakh, Turkish presidents:
 
1. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in healthcare;
 
2. The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in the field veterinary and food safety;
 
3. The Memorandum of Cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye in museum studies, protection and restoration of monuments;
 
4. The Memorandum between the Ministry of Culture and Sport of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of Türkiye in the field of culture;
 
5. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding between the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Türkiye on cooperation in technical regulation, standardization, metrology, accreditation and conformity assessment;
 
6. The Memorandum of Mutual Understanding and Cooperation between the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry for Family Affairs and Social Services of the Republic of Türkiye.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Türkiye is close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan – Tokayev

12.10.2022, 18:50 5576
We attach special attention to the state visit of Turkish Leader President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to Kazakhstan, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Kazakh President highlighted that Turkiye is one of the closest and reliable partners of Kazakhstan.
 
Highlighting that the nations share common ancestry, language, and spiritual values, the Kazakh President said that Turkiye has so far achieved great success in the path of political and social and economic development. He stressed that the country follows an active and steadfast policy on regional and global issues, thus remaining a state with high authority.
 

Kazakhstan-Türkiye Strategic Cooperation Council’s meeting kicks off in Kazakh capital

12.10.2022, 18:02 5756
The 4th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with the participation of Kazakh and Turkish leaders Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is taking place at the Akorda Presidential Palace in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

We’re always open to everyone arrived from Turkiye to our hospitable Kazakh land, ancestors’ land. Today, we’re welcoming the delegation led by my respected brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I announce the 4th meeting of the Kazakhstan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council open," said Tokayev.

 
The Kazakh Head of State announced issues included in the agenda upon prior agreement.
 

First, interaction in the sphere of foreign policy and investment. Second, trade and economic cooperation, Third, integration in transport and logistics and military production. Fourth, agricultural cooperation," said the Kazakh President.

 

Tokayev, Erdoğan hold meeting in Akorda

12.10.2022, 16:33 5866
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the Akorda Palace, Kazinform reports.
 
By tradition, in honor of the visit of the distinguished guest, the Guard of Honor was lined up in the hall of solemn ceremonies. After that, the Presidential Orchestra performed the two countries’ national anthems.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan walked along the carpet to the State Flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan, after which the meeting of the two leaders in a closed-door format began.
 

Tokayev greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at capital airport

12.10.2022, 16:10 5956
Images | t.me/bort_01
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev greeted President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is on a state visit to Kazakhstan, at the airport in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Turkish leader’s plane just landed at the airport in Astana, where he was welcomed by the Kazakh Head of State and given a guard of honour.
 
Turkish President Tayyip Erdoğan exchanged welcoming handshakes with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and members of the Kazakh government.
 
The two heads of state headed to the Akorda Presidential Palace for a meeting.
 

Kazakh President receives Singapore’s delegation

12.10.2022, 13:17 6056
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President received Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman, Minister in the Singapore Prime Minister's Office, the President’s press service reports.
 
The Head of State noted that the participation of Singapore in the CICA Summit will make a significant contribution to the development of the CICA process.
 
The President said that he highly appreciates the close cooperation with friendly Singapore, an important partner of Kazakhstan in ASEAN.
 
During the meeting, the sides noted the expansion of bilateral trade and economic and investment ties.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Qatari Amir calls to boost activity of Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission

12.10.2022, 12:42 2561
Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission must activate its work in various spheres, Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said at the enlarged meeting with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

We have discussed a number of issues at the meeting held in a closed-door format. We have noted the importance of further development of the two-countries’ cooperation in various spheres. We need to implement the agreements reached during the previous talks, including on the issue of mutual investment support. Further we need to boost the activity of the Kazakhstan-Qatar Intergovernmental Commission in various spheres," said the Qatari Amir.

 
The Intergovernmental Commission suspended its work in 2020 for the coronavirus pandemic.
 

I hope that the Commission will resume its activity in the nearest time. We have also touched upon the issues of regional and internal agendas. Tomorrow, the capital of Kazakhstan will host the VI Summit of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia. During this Summit we will discuss the issues of politics, security and other topical issues of the Asian region," the guest concluded.

 

