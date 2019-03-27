Kazakhstan and Russia to create Baiterek missile complex

Kazakhstan-Russian agreement on the creation of missile complex Baiterek will be signed on August 22, 2018, Sputnik.kz informs.





The new Baiterek complex will be located at the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where many Russian missiles have been launched for many years.





The document will be signed by Director General of the Roskosmos State Corporation Dmitry Rogozin and Ministre of Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov," ROS News quotes Roskosmos as saying.





The sides renegotiated the construction procedures for the several times. First, it was planned to build sites for launching Angara missiles (modular-type rockets with oxygen-kerosene engines, which includes carriers of four classes - from light to heavy - in the range of cargo capacities from 1.5 to 35 tons in low Earth orbit).





After they were going to prepare a platform for Zenith (the Ukrainian-Russian two-stage basic carrier rocket for the middle class). However, their production at the Dnipropetrovsk Yuzhmashzavod is discontinued.





Two years ago, Kazakhstan and Russia agreed on the Baiterek project. It will be based on the already existing space-rocket complex Zenit-M". It is intended to launch the still-developed middle-class launch vehicle, which Russia intends to create in the near future.





The first launch from the new launch complex is expected to be carried out in 2022, three years ahead of the originally approved plans.









