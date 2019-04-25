Kazakhstan and S Korea sign documents worth USD 3.5 bln

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has told about the negotiations with President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in held today in Akorda.

We have signed today documents worth USD 3.5 billion. (...) Kazakhstan is interested in Korean technologies. We have agreed on opening Kazakhstan-South Korean International IT Centre in the capital of Kazakhstan. We have arrived at an understanding on the need of development of transit transport routes and simultaneous realization of joint infrastructure projects, etc."

We have agreed to widen our cultural relations and created the necessary platform to share experience. The Education and Science Ministry of Kazakhstan and Education Ministry of the Republic of Korea will carry out students exchange programs, initiate joint research projects, educational programs and workshops," the President added.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.