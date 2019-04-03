Kazakhstan and UAE develop cooperation in transport and logistics sphere

Astana. 18 March. Kazakhstan Today - During the meeting, the president of JSC "NC" KTZ" Kanat Alpysbayev informed about the directions of the company's activity providing the full range of multimodal transport and logistics services. He noted the role of KTZ in the development of Kazakhstan's economy and stressed the importance of projects to expand the country's transit and export potential. The branch of transport engineering is developing. Modern freight and passenger cars, locomotives, rails, upper track materials and components are manufactured in Kazakhstan.



The head of Etihad Rail, F. Mazruzi, believes that the interaction between railway companies, the development of ties in the transport sector are one of the important areas of bilateral cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the UAE. He also noted the importance of this visit to get acquainted with the possibilities of the transport and logistics complex of Kazakhstan and stressed that Kazakhstan's colleagues can successfully use the experience in the construction and management of the railways in the development of the UAE railways.



The delegation of Etihad Rail got acquainted with the activities of the structural divisions of KTZ and the prospects of transit, intermodal transport and logistics. She visited JSC Lokomotiv kurastyru zauyty, Tulpar-Talgo LLP, objects of Khorgos - Eastern Gate FEZ.



