Kazakhstan appoints new foreign, economy and agriculture ministers

Kazakhstan appointed new foreign, economy and agriculture ministers amid a government reshuffle following the reelection of the long-time leader Nursultan Nazarbayev as President last Sunday, Silk Road Intelligencer reported.



Nazarbayev named Kairat Kelimbetov, head of the state-owned investment and holding company Samruk-Kazyna, the new Minister of Economy. Kelimbetov replaced Zhanar Aitzhanova in that position.



Yerzhan Kazykhanov, who had been the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, was promoted to replace his former boss, Kanat Saudabayev, as Kazakhstan's top diplomat. Nazarbayev highlighted the appointment of English and Arabic speaking Kazykhanov as a step that will help "raise Kazakhstan's authority in the Islamic world" in the year that the country chairs the 57-member Organization of the Islamic Conference.



Asylzhan Mamytbekov, until now the head of Kazakhstan's state-run agricultural holding company Kazagro, was named the Minister of Agriculture, and replaced Akylbek Kurishbayev.



Former Deputy Minister of Tourism and Sports Talgat Ermegiyaev was appointed Minister of Tourism and Sports, succeeding his boss Temirkhan Dosmukhambetov.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and New Technologies Aset Issekeshev has retained his posts in the government, as have First Deputy Prime Minister Umirzak Shukeyev and Deputy Prime Minister Erbol Orynbayev.



Other cabinet appointments are expected to follow in short order, as newly reappointed Prime Minister Karim Masimov must by law present a list of his nominees for ministerial posts to Nazarbayev for approval within 10 days.



