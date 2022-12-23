Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan

Images | primeminister.kz

On December 21, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the 6th meeting of the UN SDGs Coordination Council. Those attending the event were the heads of central executive structures, as well as the representatives of diplomatic corps, UN Office and UNDP in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.





The meeting discussed the results of activity of interdepartmental working groups in 2022, the course of fulfillment of the Presidential instructions on the opening of the UN Regional Hub on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and approved the Action Plan on SDGs Implementation in 2023.





Taking the floor, Alikhan Smailov said that the implementation of The Sustainable Development Goals is aimed at improving the people’s life and applying the best international standards in all spheres of economy.









The Prime Minister reminded that in July 2022, at the High-Level Political Forum held in the UN Headquarters in New York, Kazakhstan made a presentation of the II Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals compiled with the participation of interdepartmental groups, NGOs, expert communities and international organizations. According to him, the document has become a comprehensive evaluation of the progress reached by Kazakhstan in the past three-year period.





Foreign partners expressed support for the reforms launched in Kazakhstan and announced their recommendations on further development of the key areas of socio-economic sphere.





At the end of the meeting, Alikhan Smailov noted that the recommendations voiced by the members of the Coordination Council will be used in the future work of the Government and tasked all relevant state bodies and organizations to ensure timely and quality fulfillment of the 2023 Action plan of SDGs Implementation.