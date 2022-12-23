22.12.2022, 13:11 9506
Kazakhstan approves 2023 SDGs Implementation Action Plan
Images | primeminister.kz
On December 21, Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held the 6th meeting of the UN SDGs Coordination Council. Those attending the event were the heads of central executive structures, as well as the representatives of diplomatic corps, UN Office and UNDP in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.
The meeting discussed the results of activity of interdepartmental working groups in 2022, the course of fulfillment of the Presidential instructions on the opening of the UN Regional Hub on SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty and approved the Action Plan on SDGs Implementation in 2023.
Taking the floor, Alikhan Smailov said that the implementation of The Sustainable Development Goals is aimed at improving the people’s life and applying the best international standards in all spheres of economy.
The Prime Minister reminded that in July 2022, at the High-Level Political Forum held in the UN Headquarters in New York, Kazakhstan made a presentation of the II Voluntary National Review (VNR) on Sustainable Development Goals compiled with the participation of interdepartmental groups, NGOs, expert communities and international organizations. According to him, the document has become a comprehensive evaluation of the progress reached by Kazakhstan in the past three-year period.
Foreign partners expressed support for the reforms launched in Kazakhstan and announced their recommendations on further development of the key areas of socio-economic sphere.
At the end of the meeting, Alikhan Smailov noted that the recommendations voiced by the members of the Coordination Council will be used in the future work of the Government and tasked all relevant state bodies and organizations to ensure timely and quality fulfillment of the 2023 Action plan of SDGs Implementation.
23.12.2022, 16:32 256
Kazakh FM Mukhtar Tleuberdi pays visit to Japan
Images | gov.kz
The Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi is on a visit to Tokyo to participate in the 9th Meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Central Asia - Japan Dialogue, Kazakh cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
On the first day Minister Tileuberdi took part in a meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian states with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. In his speech, Tileuberdi noted that over 30 years of diplomatic relations, Kazakhstan and Japan have jointly managed to reach the level of expanded strategic partnership, which shows the dynamics of the development of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The ministers also met with members of the Japanese Parliamentary League of Friendship with the Countries of Central Asia, which was established on November 24, 2022 in honor of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and the states of our region. Members of both houses of the Japanese Parliament representing various political parties are represented in this League.
Minister Tileuberdi expressed confidence that the League is designed to serve the expansion of active inter-parliamentary and inter-party dialogue to consolidate interregional and global efforts to strengthen peace and stability, ensure sustainable development.
Source: kazinform
23.12.2022, 16:25 351
Stamp cancellation ceremony dated to 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s accession to UNESCO held
Images | gov.kz
The cancellation ceremony of the postage stamped dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Representatives of the UNESCO Cluster office and the UN agencies, Kazpost JSC as well as employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan participated in the event, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The postage stamp with a price of 900 tenge per copy depicts a UNESCO World Heritage Site – the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi, which was included by Kazakhstan in 2003. The stamp was designed by French illustrator Nicolas Journoud and will be issued in a circulation of 10,000 pieces.
It is to be recalled, that the Republic of Kazakhstan was acceded as a member of UNESCO on May 22, 1992, at the plenary session of the 46th session of the UN General Assembly. Cooperation with the Organization is coordinated by the National Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan for UNESCO and ICESCO. Kazakhstan is a party to 15 international conventions under the auspices of UNESCO. The Memory of the World Register includes 3 Kazakhstan nominations (collection of manuscripts of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi and his students, audiovisual documents of the international antinuclear movement «Nevada-Semipalatinsk», as well as the «Aral Sea Archival Funds»), World Heritage List includes 5 sites (Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi (2003), Petroglyphs of the archaeological landscape of Tanbaly (2004), Sary-Arka - steppes and lakes of Northern Kazakhstan (2008), Silk Road: network of routes of the Chang'an-Tien-Shan corridor (2014), and also Western Tien Shan (2016), Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage includes 13 elements (national nominations «Orteke», «The art of performing dombra», «Kazakh kuresi», «Playing asyks», «Traditional festive spring rituals of Kazakh horse breeders», joint nominations with Kyrgyzstan «Yurt making skills» and «Aitys Aitysh, the art of improvisation», as well as multinational nominations «Nauryz» (12 countries), «Falconry» (24 countries), «Thin Turkic bread» (5 countries), «Heritage of Korkyt» (3 countries), «Togyzkumalak» (3 countries), «Anecdotes of Kozhanasyr» (7 countries), Network of Biosphere reserves includes 15 sites, UNESCO anniversaries include 27 Kazakhstan’s proposals. There are 5 UNESCO faculties in Kazakhstan’s universities, 31 schools have UNESCO certificates and 182 country clubs included in the Kazakhstan Federation on UNESCO Clubs.
22.12.2022, 16:16 9411
Presidents of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan holds talks in narrow format
Images | akorda.kz
The official greeting ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan took place at the International Congress Hall in Tashkent, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
During the official ceremony the anthems of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were played. Then, the Kazakh and Uzbek leaders introduced members of the official delegations to each other.
Afterwards, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan held talks in the narrow format. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev for warm reception, pointing out the relevance of his state visit to Uzbekistan.
The Kazakh President emphasized Kazakhstan is interested in further strengthening cooperation with Uzbekistan, its brotherly nation, as the two countries enjoy long-standing friendship and mutual respect. According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan share common cultures, traditions, languages and religions. For that reason, the current state visit is of paramount importance as the two nations can propel their relations to a brand new level. It was stressed that the stronger and more successful Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan cooperation is, the more stable situation in the Central Asian region is.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, for his part, extended his congratulations to the Kazakh counterpart on the occasion of his victory in the recent presidential election and expressed gratitude for accepting the invitation to pay the state visit to Uzbekistan. In his words, the visit will give a new impulse to the development of bilateral relations between Astana and Tashkent and the documents signed will set the stage for the implementation of specific tasks.
The Kazakh and Uzbek leaders went on to discuss the key issues of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan strategic partnership, paying utmost attention to cooperation in political, trade-economic as well as cultural-humanitarian spheres. They also touched upon the pressing issues of international and regional agenda.
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan happen to be the biggest trade partners in Central Asia. 2022 saw the two-way trade increasing by 35% and almost reaching $5 billion.
22.12.2022, 12:48 9596
President of Kazakhstan visits Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent
The mausoleum where the prominent son of the Kazakh people Tole bi was laid to rest was built in the first half of the 15th century
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the Tole bi Mausoleum in Tashkent as part his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, Kazinform has learned from the President’s official Telegram channel.
The mausoleum where the prominent son of the Kazakh people Tole bi was laid to rest was built in the first half of the 15th century. The architectural complex is one of the most popular tourist sites in the Uzbek capital.
22.12.2022, 11:02 9681
FM Tileuberdi unveils priority areas of new Kazakshtan-UK Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi unveiled priority areas of the new Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Great Britain, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to him, the current Kazakh-British bilateral relations are at the level of strategic partnership. "We exert huge efforts to deepen this partnership. The draft agreement on strategic partnership and cooperation pursues namely this goal," Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.
Having emphasized a high level of mutual trust and close political dialogue between Astana and London, the Kazakh Foreign Minister said that both sides are interested in further deepening of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation.
Up to now, British companies viewed Kazakhstan mainly as a source of supply of raw materials to Great Britain. Today we are keen on attraction of investments to other sectors, primarily, to agriculture, digital technologies, and renewable energy resources. All of these are covered in this Agreement," the Kazakh diplomat said.
In his words, humanitarian cooperation is one of priority areas of the document set to be signed during the visit of the UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly to Astana in 2023.
As for cultural-humanitarian cooperation, we are interested in enhancing interaction in education in technical majors. During our meetings in London, we discussed the opportunity of opening the branches of British technical universities in Kazakhstan as well as sending more Kazakhstani students to Great Britain," Tileuberdi said.
On December 20, Mukhtar Tileuberdi and James Cleverly held the VI meeting of the Kazakhstan-UK Strategic Dialogue in London.
22.12.2022, 07:43 9786
President Tokayev plants tree in alley at Uzbek Presidential Palace
Head of State has planted a tree in the Alley of Honorary Guests at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent
Images | t.me/bort_01
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has planted a tree in the Alley of Honorary Guests at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
21.12.2022, 14:19 16986
Kazakh PM, Sir Suma Chakrabarti discuss measures to lower inflation
Images | primeminister.kz
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov had a meeting with Deputy Chairman of the Council for Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sir Suma Chakrabarti, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current economic situation in Kazakhstan, measures the Government should take to lower inflation, introduce OECD standards into education and healthcare and national economy in general as well as the plans of work for the upcoming year.
In addition, Alikhan Smailov and Sir Suma Chakrabarti exchanged views on the issues of attracting investment and international agenda.
20.12.2022, 18:55 22886
Kazakh President meets with CA Media Forum participants
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with former Turkish President Abdullah Gül, Mongolia’s ex-President Nambaryn Enkhbayar, Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan Suyunbek Kasmambetov, who arrived in the Kazakh capital for the 1st Central Asian Media Forum, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
The high-ranking guests congratulated the Kazakh President on re-election as well as commended the reforms and political changes carried out by him.
For his part, Tokayev thanked the guests for their participation in the work of the 1st Central Asian Media Forum and expressed confidence that the development of multilateral cooperation between the countries will enhance brotherly and friendly relations.
During the meeting, the interlocutors noted the common historic roots between the people and expressed views on the importance to develop joint projects in the cultural and humanitarian and scientific areas.
