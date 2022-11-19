Система Orphus

Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting

18.11.2022, 10:08 4691
Images | gov.kz
The Kazakh delegation led by Deputy PM -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the 18th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and European Union , the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
The EU delegation was headed by High Representative-Vice-President Josep Borrell.
 
Those attending discussed pressing interregional and global issues, including security, situation in Afghanistan, economic, trade and investment, environmental protection, water utilization and climate, education, science and innovations cooperation.
 
Addressing the meeting the Kazakh FM confirmed the country’s readiness to expand multilateral cooperation and improve interconnections with the European partners. He suggested initiating new interregional cooperation programs as well as in science, technologies and innovations.
 
Source: kazinform
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw

18.11.2022, 13:09 4461
Kazakhstani nationals staying in Ukraine will be able to cast their votes in Warsaw, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

68 polling stations will be functioning on the day of Presidential elections in 53 countries of the world. The members of the commissions have already been selected. All the polling stations are ready for holding the Presidential elections. The nationals of Kazakhstan and employees of the Kazakh Embassy will cast their votes in Warsaw," Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhalgas Adilbayev said at the meeting of the Central Election Commission in Astana today.

 
12,527 Kazakhstanis are expected to vote at these polling stations, he added.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work

18.11.2022, 12:16 4571
The SCO Election Observer Mission plans to visit today polling stations in the city of Astana and Akmola region, Kazinform reports.
 
The head of the SCO Observer Mission Zhang Ming said that he met with chairman of the Kazakh Central Election Commission Nurlan Abdirov. He briefed reporters that the mission started today its work at the presidential elections of Kazakhstan.
 
He added that all the member states of the SCO supported Kazakhstan’s invitation. The mission consists of 18 observers, including representatives of legislative, executive and election bodies of SCO nations, officials of the SCO Secretariat, executive committee of the SCO RATS.
 
He stressed the mission members monitor elections guided by the principles of political neutrality and impartiality and non-interference in domestic affairs.
 
As earlier reported, the presidential elections in Kazakhstan will be held on November 20.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU continues

17.11.2022, 16:35 14046
Images | gov.kz
On November 2022 High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, paid an official visit to Kazakhstan on the eve of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the European Union (2 February 1993).
 
During the visit, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Josep Borrell, which was held in an open, friendly and constructive atmosphere and is a logical continuation of the dynamic dialogue at the highest level. On October 26-27 this year President of the European Council Charles Michel visited Kazakhstan to participate in the first meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia and the President of the European Council, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi also held a meeting with the head of EU diplomacy, which was attended by the leadership of several ministries and national companies of Kazakhstan.
 
The main topic of the talks was to further strengthen the dialogue in all priority areas with a focus on the practical implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (EPCA), that covers 29 areas of cooperation.
 
Sides exchanged views on current regional and international challenges. In particular, they discussed development of international transport corridors, including within the framework of the EU Strategy on Central Asia and the Europe-Asia Connectivity Strategy, as well as the "Global Gateway" initiative, further steps to diversify the dialogue in trade and economic sphere with a focus on deepening cooperation in agriculture, transition to "green" economy, increasing energy efficiency, digitalization, transport and logistics, and etc.
 
Tileuberdi noted the high dynamics of political, trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the EU. "Over the past three decades, Kazakhstan and the EU have built strong relations based on trust and mutual respect," he said.
 
The European Union is one of Kazakhstan’s largest trade and investment partners. In this context, the Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Partnership between the European Union and Kazakhstan on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains signed on 7 November in Sharm el-Sheikh is of particular importance.
 
The parties also exchanged views on further development of the dialogue between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union in the field of human rights and the rule of law.
 
Borrell welcomed the ongoing large-scale reforms on political modernization of Kazakhstan, and expressed his support for the efforts of the country’s leadership to build a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan".
 
Source: kazinform
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties

17.11.2022, 14:49 14766
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs - Vice President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.
 
Welcoming Josep Borrell, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of his visit to Astana from the viewpoint of strengthening the Kazakhstan-EU interaction.
 
According to the President, the EU-Kazakhstan Agreement on Extended Partnership and Cooperation laid the foundation for a new stage of deepened interaction in all spheres.
 

We welcome the high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. In this regard, I would like to note the visit of President of the European Union Charles Michel, which was very productive, and my negotiations with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I believe that we have achieved mutual understanding in many issues of our cooperation. I welcome also the memorandum signed in Egypt by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Ursula von der Leyen. It is a certain step ahead in our mutual cooperation," said the Head of State.

 
In turn, Josep Borrell thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for a warm welcome and emphasized positive dynamics of the EU-Kazakhstan relations development.
 

I am pleased to note that EU and Kazakhstan are good partners. We speak about common challenges with mutual trust and respect. My visit takes place in a very important period, when you have launched serious reforms and transformations, to make your country more open, more inclusive and more democratic," the EU High Representative said.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations - FM Tleuberdi

17.11.2022, 13:42 15031
Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi has met today with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell, who is paying a visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 

The visit is taking place on the eve of important political event - the election of the President of Kazakhstan set for November 20. We are grateful to the European Union for a consistent support of large-scale political and socio-economic transformations launched in our country, as well as for a positive feedback of the European partners in regards to our efforts of building a fair Kazakhstan," said Mukhtar Tleuberdi at a briefing in Akorda.

 
The Minister highlighted that next year will mark the 30th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the EU.
 

We highly appreciate our relations based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. We are interested in effective implementation of the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement which covers today 29 spheres of interaction," added he.

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to OSCE Sec Gen

17.11.2022, 09:49 15506
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to OSCE Sec Gen
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the International Organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev presented his credentials to OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Welcoming the new member of the OSCE Permanent Council, the Secretary General congratulated the representative of Kazakhstan on his important appointment and noted with satisfaction the high level of cooperation within the OSCE in all three dimensions. According to Schmid, Kazakhstan is currently one of the most active participants in the Organization and plays a crucial role in its activities.
 
In turn, Bakayev noted the Secretariat's efforts to coordinate the Organization during such a difficult period and thanked for maintaining a focus on the entire OSCE region. The Permanent Representative, stressing the need further to unlock the potential of the economic and environmental dimension, mentioned several projects being implemented in Kazakhstan, including energy and water security.
 
While discussing the country's ongoing political and socio-economic reforms, the Secretary General thanked Kazakhstan for the active involvement of experts from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights in these processes.
 
In conclusion, the interlocutors outlined further steps to maintain dialogue at various levels and strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the OSCE.
 
Source: kazinform
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities

16.11.2022, 19:35 21591
Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyasov and diplomats of the Embassy had a meeting with holders of the Bolashak scholarship program who study at higher educational institutions in the UK.
 
During the meeting, Kazakh youth were informed about the current events of the international agenda and the current state of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Great Britain, the Embassy’s official website reads.
 
Furthermore, issues related to the upcoming presidential elections in Kazakhstan and important aspects of educational cooperation between the countries were discussed.
 
Kazakh diplomats took an interest in the students' issues, listened to their proposals and answered their questions.
 
The students, in turn, thanked for the meeting and announced their intention to create an association of masters and doctoral students studying in the UK. The initiative group includes students from King's College London, University of Exeter, University of Leicester.
 
The main goal of creating the association is the need to have a platform where Bolashak scholarship holders could promptly find answers to their questions. Also, this association intends to promote the cultural characteristics and values of Kazakhstan in the UK.
 
At the end of the meeting, the students expressed their hope for further joint work with the Embassy in holding various cultural events.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop

16.11.2022, 17:47 18776
AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop
Images | aifc.kz
On November 15, Kazakhstan-based Astana International Financial Centre Court (the AIFC Court) and International Arbitration Centre (IAC) and Uzbekistan-based Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) signed a framework agreement of cooperation and launched the use of a new hearing room in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
 
The Agreement was signed by Mr. Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, and Mr. Bakhrom Mirkasimov, WIUT Rector. The agreement creates opportunities for commercial parties in disputes to participate in AIFC Court and IAC hearings from an international standard hearing room at WIUT in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The cooperation also enables students of WIUT to participate in internships at the AIFC Court and IAC, with the possibility of further employment at AIFC resident companies. In addition, students will participate in the AIFC Court and IAC legal education programmes and compete in the international standard Moot competitions organised annually in March and October, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In the framework of the visit to Tashkent, the AIFC Court and IAC met with the Uzbekistani legal and business communities and presented an introduction to commercial dispute resolution in the wider Eurasia region, services offered by the AIFC Court and IAC, and further opportunities for businesses in Uzbekistan seeking to invest in Kazakhstan.
 
Christopher Campbell-Holt, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC commented:
 

We are excited to develop our cooperation with Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) and to broaden our presence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, through this cooperation. WIUT is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 80 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the international standard WIUT premises in Tashkent as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".

 
Bakhrom Mirkasimov, WIUT Rector commented:
 

We are happy to sign this agreement, which advanced our student participation in moot competitions at the AIFC. It provides students and graduates opportunities of involvement in the work at the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre at the AIFC with further legal assistance to the companies operating within the AIFC, where English common law applies. WIUT also raises awareness of the work of the AIFC among students, the academic community and legal professionals and will be hosting activities of the AIFC at WIUT. We appreciate our further cooperation".

 
References:
 
About WIUT:
 
Westminster International University in Tashkent (WIUT) is the first international university located in the heart of Central Asia to offer a Western-style education with UK qualifications. WIUT offers a wide range of programmes, all in English, academic and research activities, as well as social events. Independent learning is an essential part of the UK education system, and WIUT is no exception. WIUT students can often be found in the Learning Resource Centre (LRC), computer rooms and innovation labs, working on projects and discussing course content with their peers. Other times, students may be found making the most of the University’s exceptional sports facilities or engaging in the many social and cultural events organized by the Students’ Union.
 
About the AIFC, the AIFC Court and the IA
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus. www.aifc.kz
 
The AIFC Court is an independent legal entity. It has its own procedural rules modelled on English common law procedures and leading international practice. The AIFC Court is separate and independent from the courts of the Republic of Kazakhstan. It consists of two tiers: a Court of First Instance, which includes a specialist division known as the Small Claims Court; and a Court of Appeal. It has exclusive jurisdiction over disputes arising out of the activities and operations of the AIFC and jurisdiction in the case of other disputes in which all parties agree in writing to give the AIFC Court jurisdiction. It does not have jurisdiction in relation to disputes that are of a criminal or administrative nature. It applies the most up to date and efficient case management practices. https://court.aifc.kz/
 
The International Arbitration Centre (IAC) is an independent legal entity. It has its own procedural rules modelled on best international practice. It has its own panel of leading international arbitrators and mediators having many years of arbitration and mediation experience in commercial law, including oil and gas, trade, construction, energy, financial services, banking, Islamic finance, insurance, and intellectual property. IAC arbitration awards are recognised and enforceable in Kazakhstan and internationally. https://iac.aifc.kz/
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read