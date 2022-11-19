This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis staying in Ukraine to cast their votes in Warsaw
68 polling stations will be functioning on the day of Presidential elections in 53 countries of the world. The members of the commissions have already been selected. All the polling stations are ready for holding the Presidential elections. The nationals of Kazakhstan and employees of the Kazakh Embassy will cast their votes in Warsaw," Ambassador-at-Large of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Zhalgas Adilbayev said at the meeting of the Central Election Commission in Astana today.
Presidential Elections: SCO Observer Mission starts its work
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU continues
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
We welcome the high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. In this regard, I would like to note the visit of President of the European Union Charles Michel, which was very productive, and my negotiations with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I believe that we have achieved mutual understanding in many issues of our cooperation. I welcome also the memorandum signed in Egypt by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Ursula von der Leyen. It is a certain step ahead in our mutual cooperation," said the Head of State.
I am pleased to note that EU and Kazakhstan are good partners. We speak about common challenges with mutual trust and respect. My visit takes place in a very important period, when you have launched serious reforms and transformations, to make your country more open, more inclusive and more democratic," the EU High Representative said.
Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations - FM Tleuberdi
The visit is taking place on the eve of important political event - the election of the President of Kazakhstan set for November 20. We are grateful to the European Union for a consistent support of large-scale political and socio-economic transformations launched in our country, as well as for a positive feedback of the European partners in regards to our efforts of building a fair Kazakhstan," said Mukhtar Tleuberdi at a briefing in Akorda.
We highly appreciate our relations based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. We are interested in effective implementation of the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement which covers today 29 spheres of interaction," added he.
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to OSCE Sec Gen
Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities
AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop
We are excited to develop our cooperation with Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) and to broaden our presence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, through this cooperation. WIUT is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 80 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the international standard WIUT premises in Tashkent as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".
We are happy to sign this agreement, which advanced our student participation in moot competitions at the AIFC. It provides students and graduates opportunities of involvement in the work at the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre at the AIFC with further legal assistance to the companies operating within the AIFC, where English common law applies. WIUT also raises awareness of the work of the AIFC among students, the academic community and legal professionals and will be hosting activities of the AIFC at WIUT. We appreciate our further cooperation".
