Kazakhstan Chief State Sanitary Doctor appointed

By the RK Government resolution, Yerlan Kiyasov was appointed Vice Minister of Health - Chief State Sanitary Doctor of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazpravda.kz refers to the RK PM’s press service reporting.

Yerlan Kiyasov was born in 1973 in Almaty, graduated from Kazakh State Medical University, Central Asian University, Kazakh Al-Farabi National University.

From 1999 to 2020 he worked in the structure of the Medical Center of the RK President’s Office - sanitary doctor for general hygiene at the Sanitary and Epidemiological Station, head of the operational department, head of the epidemiological department of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Supervision Directorate, director of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Expertise RSE, deputy chairman.





