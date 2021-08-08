Kazakhstan Embassy addressed Kazakhstanis in Russia

Images | open sources

The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Russian Federation has published an announcement for Kazakhstanis in Russia.





According to the decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 364 of June 15, 2021, foreign nationals, including citizens of Kazakhstan, who are in Russia for work, must take steps to legalize their further stay in the Russian Federation by September 30, 2021," the Embassy says.





Expiration of the temporary registration terms in Russia would be a violation, the embassy noted.





“At the same time, if there are legal grounds (work, study, etc.), Kazakhstanis have the right to apply to the Ministry of Internal Affairs to extend the temporary stay in the country without leaving Russia ", it is explained.





Violators will face forced expulsion with the subsequent closure of their entry into the Russian Federation, the embassy added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.