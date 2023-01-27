26.01.2023, 10:21 1891
Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the Senate of the Parliament today, Kazinform reports.
Kazakhstan has entered a new stage of development. Last year we began the implementation of the constitutional reforms following which important amendments to the country’s main law were introduced, In November, we held Presidential elections. Deputies of the Senate have been recently elected. Some senators have been appointed under my decree. The process of the Senate’s formation has been completed," said the President.
Almost half of the deputy corps has been renewed. A special quota for the members of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is offered. All of this will enable the Senate to protect the interests of all the citizens of the country. In general, the upper chamber plays a special role in the public administration system. As per the Constitution, the Senate is imposed important functions. All conditions for a quality law-making activity are created," he noted.
The Head of State praised senators’ active participation in the implementation of large-scale reforms and expressed confidence that the newly elected deputies will give a new impetus to the upper chamber's work.
The principle of a strong President- an influential Parliament- an accountable Government has been achieved, he said.
Thanks to a wide public support of our initiatives, the work on large-scale modernization has brought serious results. We will do not sit on our laurels. We have huge work ahead," he added.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
26.01.2023, 15:36 1516
Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The Kazakh President was informed about the results of the work and plans for further cooperation of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) with Kazakhstan as well as expectations for the upcoming period, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
The EDB plans to invest over $1.1 billion in Kazakhstan in 2023 as well as encourage international investment inflows in Kazakh projects in priority areas such as transport infrastructure and logistics, industry, agro-industrial complex, green energy, and water resources.
According to Podguzov, last year the EDB overachieved all planned indicators, investing in Kazakhstan $1.2 billion, five times more than in 2021.
The Head of State was also presented with the information on the realization of the intercountry integration projects, particularly the construction of Ayagoz-Bakhty railway line and border crossing on the Kazakh-Chinese border as well as modernization of Astrakhan-Mangyshlak water pipeline.
The EDB Chairman also told the President about the upcoming meeting of the Association of Development Financing Institutions in Asia and the Pacific (ADFIAP) due on May 15-17 this year in Almaty. The event is to bring together over 80 organizations from 40 countries as well as international structures, relevant ministries of Kazakhstan and the region to discuss investments in the Kazakh economy and the EAEU.
During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the active role the EDB plays in integration processes. According to him, the Bank’s involvement in realizing the projects to modernize and build infrastructure will contribute significantly to the economic development of Kazakhstan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
26.01.2023, 11:04 1771
Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate
Images | senate.parlam.kz
Tell a friend
Maulen Ashimbayev has been elected the Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament as a result of a secret ballot. All the senators cast their votes for him unanimously, Kazinform reports.
Born on January 28, 1971, Maulen Ashimbayev is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Tufts University, Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (USA). He is an Economist/Political Economics Teacher; he holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and a degree of the Candidate in Political Sciences.
In 1993-1994, he worked at the Ministry of Press and Mass Media.
From May 1994 to March 1995, he was Assistant to the Deputy of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From June to November 1995, he was the Consultant to the Office of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From November 1995 to April 1999,. he worked as a Senior Expert, Sector Head, First Deputy Head of the Center for Analysis and Strategic Studies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In April 1999, he was appointed the Head of the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From May 2000 to February 2002, he was the Head of the Analytical Center of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Later, in February 2002, we was named the Director of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From May 2005 to April 2006, Ashimbayev was Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
From April 2006 to October 2011, he was Deputy Head of the President's Executive Office.
In January 2012 , he was elected Deputy of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (fifth and sixth convocations), Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security.
From February 2018 to June 2019, he was First Deputy Chairperson of the Nur Otan Party.
From July to December 2019, he worked as the President's Aide.
From December 2019 to May 2020, Maulen Ashimbayev was the First Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
In May 2020, he was appointed a Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament by the Order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected as the Chairperson of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan (sixth convocation).
Maulen Ashimbayev was awarded the orders of Parasat, Qurmet, Certificate of Merit of the Republic of Kazakhstan and anniversary medals.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.01.2023, 12:45 16071
Kazakh Central Election Commission registers newly elected Senate deputies
Tell a friend
The Central Election Commission registered the newly-elected deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspondent reports.
In accordance with the paragraph 1 of the Article 24 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the status of its deputies" and based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2023 "On the appointment of the deputies of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan the Central Election Commission decreed the following:
To register Zhakip Assanov, Maulen Ashimbayev, Nurtore Zhussip, Lyazzat Kaltayeva, Askar Shakirov, and on the basis of the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of January 24, 2023 to register Yevgeniy Bolgert, Zakirzhan Kuziyev, Nuriya Niyazova, Alisher Satvaldiyev, and Gennady Shipovskikh as the deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.
All newly registered deputies as well as 20 senators elected by each region received their IDs and badges.
Earlier Kazinform reported that the Head of State had appointed a number of senators.
Five deputies of the Senate representing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan were designated as well.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.01.2023, 15:05 29266
Kazakh President receives Head of the Republic of Sakha
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Head of the Republic of Sakha Aysen Nikolayev to debate trade and economic, scientific, cultural and humanitarian, and digitalization cooperation issues, the Akorda press service reports.
The Kazakh President said that Kazakhstan is interested in further deepening trade relations between the two nations. The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to strengthening cooperation with the Republic of Sakha for the countries share deep historical roots and close cultural and humanitarian ties.
In his turn, Aysen Nikolayev said that the Republic of Sakha is interested in cooperation in spheres such as digital technologies, creative industry, and cinematography.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2023, 15:55 46136
Kazakh Deputy FM to meet PACE and Council of Europe officials
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
On January 23-25 Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko is expected to pay a visit to Brussels and Strasbourg," Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.
As part of his working visit to Brussels, Vassilenko will hold bilateral meetings with high officials of the European institutions. In Strasbourg, he will take part in the PACE Winter Session, and meet with the PACE and Council of Europe leadership.
One of the goals of his visit is to review the wide range of Kazakhstan-EU relations, exchange opinions on the pressing issues of the regional and international agenda, and brief on the progress of political reforms carried out in the country, presidential election outcomes and preparations for the forthcoming Majilis elections slated for March 19, 2023.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2023, 15:39 46276
Kazakh President receives Air Astana CEO
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Peter Foster, the Air Astana President & CEO, who reported on the air carrier’s financial and operating data, the Akorda press service reports.
The latter reported on the company’s plans for 2023-2027. As stated there, Air Astana plans to expand its fleet. The company is expected to acquire the new Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in 2025. Besides, Peter Foster told about the FlyArystan lowcoster prospects and IPO preparations in 2024.
The Head of State positively assessed the company’s activities and supported its development strategy to expand its fleet and destinations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.01.2023, 10:45 46861
Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The EU capital hosted the third meeting of the special representatives and envoys of Central Asian countries and the European Union for Afghanistan, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The agenda of the event included a review of regional security challenges in the context of the current situation in Afghanistan, as well as the cooperation between the parties aimed at ensuring a continued assistance to the Afghan people. Participants of the meeting reaffirmed their comprehensive support to building a peaceful and resilient Afghanistan. They underlined the growing role of Central Asian countries in promoting long-term stability in Afghanistan and effective implementation of international humanitarian aid to its people.
The meeting participants expressed their concern over worsening situation with women’s right in Afghanistan.
Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Talgat Kaliyev headed the delegation of Kazakhstan. Speaking at the meeting, he reported on Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the full delivery of its commitment on the humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. In this context, the practice of interaction between Kazakhstan’s agrarian enterprises and the UN World Food Program was positively noted. For instance, in the first half of 2022, Kazakhstan delivered 456 thousand tons of flour to Afghanistan.
He confirmed that the country’s universities will continue actively participating in the EU-funded and UNDP-implemented educational program for Afghan students in Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.
At the same time, he called on the participants to support Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a regional center for sustainable development in Central Asia and Afghanistan under the aegis of the United Nations that would help to enhance the efficiency of international assistance to the Afghan people.
The meeting participants adopted a joint statement following the discussion.
Within the framework of the visit to Brussels, the delegation of Kazakhstan held working visits with officials of the European External Action Service and the European Commission responsible for implementing the EU’s policy towards Afghanistan.
The exchange of opinions allowed for discussing in detail the joint actions in humanitarian, political, trade and economic areas with regard to supporting the people of Afghanistan.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
20.01.2023, 16:10 64246
OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is planning to invite the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) to monitor the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies the country is to hold on March 19, 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.
According to Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister, Kazakhstan is to invite some 10 international organizations, including OSCE ODIHR to observe the elections of Majilis and maslikhat deputies in the country. The Kazakh deputy foreign minister said he expects ODIHR long-term observers.
The short-term OSCE observers monitored the national referendum in Kazakhstan last year, said Nurlan Abdirov, the Central Election Commission Chairman.
Long-term and short-term OSCE observers travelled to all regions of Kazakhstan to monitor the presidential elections the country held November last year.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is to hold early elections to the Majilis on March 19, 2023. Elections to maslikhats are expected to take place on the same day.
Kazakh Head of State Tokayev made a statement on holding of the early elections of deputies of the Majilis of parliament and maslikhats.
Also, Tokayev signed the decree dissolving the Majilis of the 7th convocation and holding early elections of the Majilis.
The decree on early termination of the powers of maslikhats of all levels was signed as well.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
26.01.2023, 10:21Kazakhstan enters new stage of development - President 26.01.2023, 17:051751Pink Flamingos Caught on Camera Returning on Karakol Lake Ahead of Schedule 26.01.2023, 11:041701Maulen Ashimbayev elected Speaker of Kazakh Senate 26.01.2023, 17:071681"Astana Musical" theater performed in the genre of chorus-concert 26.01.2023, 15:361446Tokayev meets with Eurasian Development Bank Chairman Nikolai Podguzov 20.01.2023, 16:1064331OSCE ODIHR observers to be invited to monitor Majilis elections in Kazakhstan 20.01.2023, 12:5463426Nursultan Nazarbayev undergoes heart surgery 20.01.2023, 15:1963216Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin 20.01.2023, 11:5959186Kazakhstan to hold early maslikhat elections Mar 19 23.01.2023, 10:4546791Kazakhstan attends meeting of CA and EU envoys for Afghanistan 28.12.2022, 15:5181841Kazakh chess players in leading group of FIDE World Chess Championship in Almaty 29.12.2022, 09:3881811Kazakh President congratulates Dinara Saduakasova on World Rapid Champs silver 28.12.2022, 12:3277221United Nations Square set to appear in Astana 31.12.2022, 12:0674156Kazakh Constitutional Court judges named 01.01.2023, 00:0072716Kazakh President congratulates Kazakhstanis on New Year