Kazakhstan establishes Emergency Situations Ministry

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree On the foundation of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

It was established to upgrade and raise efficiency of the public administration system.

The Presidential Administration is assigned to control over the execution of the decree. The decree takes effect from the day of its signing.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.