Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document

The document is called to create conditions for establishing financial and technological cooperation of Kazakhstan with the industrial alliances of the EC. In general, Kazakhstan is an attractive country for European business, for its diversified energy sources and high transit and transport potential," Alikhan Smailov said.
We are basically opening a new chapter in our already deep relationship. The European Union and Kazakhstan have developed strong economic ties over the years. Together, we will work to better integrate our strategic value chains related to raw materials, to batteries and to renewable hydrogen," she said.
We know for example how important batteries are to electrify our economy, for example for electric vehicles or the storage of renewable energy, so there is a great demand for that," Ursula von der Leyen said and added that the memorandum of mutual understanding aims at development of long-term partnership relations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.