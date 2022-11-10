Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, EU sign strategic partnership document

08.11.2022, 10:10 11436
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakhstan and the European Union have entered into a memorandum of mutual understanding and strategic partnership in sustainable raw materials, renewable hydrogen and battery value chains, the PM's press office informed.
 
The document was signed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the COP27 Summit in Egypt.
 

The document is called to create conditions for establishing financial and technological cooperation of Kazakhstan with the industrial alliances of the EC. In general, Kazakhstan is an attractive country for European business, for its diversified energy sources and high transit and transport potential," Alikhan Smailov said.

 
He added that the European Union remains one of the largest and most important trade partners of Kazakhstan, which accounts for 30% of the country’s foreign trade volume.
 
In turn, Ursula von der Leyen noted that the European Union is one of the largest investors of Kazakhstan’s economy and the memorandum signed will let expand these relations.
 

We are basically opening a new chapter in our already deep relationship. The European Union and Kazakhstan have developed strong economic ties over the years. Together, we will work to better integrate our strategic value chains related to raw materials, to batteries and to renewable hydrogen," she said.

 
These value chains are very important engines to power the green and the digital transition worldwide, she noted.
 

We know for example how important batteries are to electrify our economy, for example for electric vehicles or the storage of renewable energy, so there is a great demand for that," Ursula von der Leyen said and added that the memorandum of mutual understanding aims at development of long-term partnership relations.


Source: kazinform 

 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


relevant news

Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks

09.11.2022, 17:51 536
Kazakh President, Shell executives hold talks
Images | akorda.kz
The Head of State held a meeting with CEO at Shell Ben van Beurden and Wael Sawan, the Director, Integrated. Gas, Renewables & Energy. Solutions., the Akorda press service reports.
 
The parties debated prospects for cooperation in the oil and gas and energy sectors. Great attention was paid to further development of Karachanagank and Kashagan oilfields.
 
The President thanked outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden for his contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector wishing success Wael Sawan, appointed as his successor.
 
Following the meeting the Head of State awarded Ben van Beurden the Dostyk Order, II degree for his contribution to the country’s oil and gas industry.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States

09.11.2022, 12:05 656
President Tokayev to attend Summit of Organization of Turkic States
Images | Depositphotos
On November 10-11, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a working visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to participate in the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 
The heads of state will discuss the prospects of further development of the trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian cooperation within the Organization of Turkic States.
 
The President will also hold bilateral meetings with the Summit participants.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council

08.11.2022, 19:30 11196
AIFC agrees on cooperation on legal initiatives with UK Ministry of Justice and UK Bar Council
Images | aifc.kz
On 21st October, the representatives of the AIFC Authority headed by Mr Nurzhan Kosbayev, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of the AIFC Authority had a series of working meetings with the representatives of the UK Ministry of Justice and the UK Bar Council.
 
The Ministry of Justice expressed its willingness to support the AIFC initiatives on the development of legal services, educational programs, and promotional activity at the AIFC Law Academy platform, the AIFC’s official website reads.
 
In turn, the Bar Council expressed interest in dispute resolution practices at the AIFC and opportunities for lawyers in light of the new regulatory regime for the legal profession in the AIFC.
 
Reference:
 
The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.
 
www.aifc.kz

Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights

08.11.2022, 12:50 11266
Kazakhstan, Japan discuss resumption of direct flights
Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the Republic of Kazakhstan Yamada Jun on November 7, Kazinform reports.
 
The sides discussed resumption of direct flights to Japan, including operation of flights with a fifth degree of air to Tokyo, a press release from the Civil Aviation Committee reads.
 
The parties expressed satisfaction over the legal framework created by the two countries’ aviation authorities for the operation of flights as well as the 30th anniversary of the Kazakhstan-Japan diplomatic relations.
 
The Kazakh side expressed readiness and interest in resumption of flights to Japan.
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


President arrives in Atyrau region for working visit

08.11.2022, 10:47 11356
President arrives in Atyrau region for working visit
Images | t.me/bort_01
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Atyrau region for a working visit, Akorda press service informs via Telegram.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria

07.11.2022, 18:41 26311
Kazakh capital to host next round of talks on Syria

Another round of the international meeting on Syria will take place in Astana at the close of November," Kazakh MFA’s official representative Aibek Smadiyarov told a briefing.

 
Earlier he said that Iran will introduce a 14-day visa-free regime for Kazakhstanis. The Government of Iran starting from November 11, 2022 will introduce visa-free travel scheme for Kazakhstanis to boost and strengthen relations between the countries. It will let Kazakhstanis stay in the territory of Iran up to 14 days.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant

07.11.2022, 16:37 26391
Kazakh President surveys Kaspi desalination plant
Images | akorda.kz
As part of his working visit to Mangistau region the Head of State surveyed the Kaspi desalination plant, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The President got acquainted with the progress of realization of the plant modernization project. It aims at doubling the plant capacity which produces up to 20,000 cu m of clean water a day.
 
The President highly appreciated the plant’s role in providing the region with clean drinking water and expressed confidence that modernization will be success.
 
The Head of State charged the Government to adopt new technologies to settle water scarcity in the region.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh

07.11.2022, 16:07 26216
Kazakh PM to attend COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh
Images | Screen from video/t.me/KZgovernment
Kazakh PM Alikhan Smailov arrived in Sharm el-Sheikh to attend the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), the PM’s press service reports.
 
More than 120 countries will attend in the event. The Heads of State and Governments will address the summit to present the country’s visions on the pressing climate change issues.
 
The Kazakh PM is expected to hold bilateral talks on the sidelines of the summit.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.


Most read