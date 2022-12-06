Kazakhstan, Greece to train foreign service officers

Images | gov.kz

Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and Nikos Dendias, Greek Foreign Minister, held bilateral talks in the Kazakh capital.

According to Tileuberdi, Greece is one of the key South European partners of Kazakhstan in terms of policy and economy.

The upward trend in bilateral trade and economic and humanitarian cooperation was noted this year. Greece is Kazakhstan’s key trade partner with the bilateral trade turnover totaling at $1.4bn, up 28%, in nine months of 2022.

Tleuberdi stressed that 30 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Greece was marked by the major events in bilateral cooperation. In particular, June 20 saw the launch of the new economic platform "Kazakh-Greece Business Council" demonstrating a greater mutual interest of business circles in mutually beneficial relations.

This year, Air Astana launched a direct flight between Almaty and Heraklion during the summer tourist season.

The 5th edition of the Kazakhstan-Greece Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Technical Cooperation also took place this year.

Kazakhstan is home to over 10,000 Greeks. There is the Filia Association of Greek Societies in the country comprising of 17 regional societies maintaining Greek traditions and customs.

Today, a memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh and Greek foreign ministries to train foreign service officers was signed following the talks of the two countries’ foreign ministers. In general, the talks’ results confirmed the mutual interest in enhancing and expanding fully mutually beneficial cooperation. I’m sure that the visit of Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias in Kazakhstan will give an additional impetus to the further deepening of multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Athens bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tileuberdi.