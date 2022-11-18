This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan holds dialogue on expanding strategic partnership with EU continues
relevant news
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Josep Borrell discuss prospects of strengthening EU-Kazakhstan economic ties
We welcome the high-level contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU. In this regard, I would like to note the visit of President of the European Union Charles Michel, which was very productive, and my negotiations with the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. I believe that we have achieved mutual understanding in many issues of our cooperation. I welcome also the memorandum signed in Egypt by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Ursula von der Leyen. It is a certain step ahead in our mutual cooperation," said the Head of State.
I am pleased to note that EU and Kazakhstan are good partners. We speak about common challenges with mutual trust and respect. My visit takes place in a very important period, when you have launched serious reforms and transformations, to make your country more open, more inclusive and more democratic," the EU High Representative said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan thankful to EU for support of its large-scale political transformations - FM Tleuberdi
The visit is taking place on the eve of important political event - the election of the President of Kazakhstan set for November 20. We are grateful to the European Union for a consistent support of large-scale political and socio-economic transformations launched in our country, as well as for a positive feedback of the European partners in regards to our efforts of building a fair Kazakhstan," said Mukhtar Tleuberdi at a briefing in Akorda.
We highly appreciate our relations based on trust, mutual respect and common priorities. We are interested in effective implementation of the EU-Kazakhstan Extended Partnership and Cooperation Agreement which covers today 29 spheres of interaction," added he.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan presents credentials to OSCE Sec Gen
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Embassy holds meeting with Kazakhstani students studying at British universities
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
AIFC Court, Int’l Arbitration Centre and Westminster International University Tashkent sign framework agr’t on coop
We are excited to develop our cooperation with Westminster International University Tashkent (WIUT) and to broaden our presence in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, through this cooperation. WIUT is one of the leading universities in Eurasia and we look forward to welcoming its students to our international standard internship programme which has previously been experienced by more than 80 students from other universities. We also look forward to offering occasional case hearings from the international standard WIUT premises in Tashkent as we continue to further expand our dispute resolution services to a broad spectrum of businesses and investors beyond Astana".
We are happy to sign this agreement, which advanced our student participation in moot competitions at the AIFC. It provides students and graduates opportunities of involvement in the work at the AIFC Court and International Arbitration Centre at the AIFC with further legal assistance to the companies operating within the AIFC, where English common law applies. WIUT also raises awareness of the work of the AIFC among students, the academic community and legal professionals and will be hosting activities of the AIFC at WIUT. We appreciate our further cooperation".
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Samruk-Kazyna JSC to expand cooperation with Boeing
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's foreign policy in focus of Andorran diplomats
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign diplomats got acquainted with preparations for Nov 20 presidential elections in Kazakhstan
This journey is historic for Kazakhstan. We, therefore, hope for a high voter turnout, both in the presidential and the parliamentary elections. Our citizens should play a key role in deciding the future of our nation. […] Throughout the years of independence, the people of Kazakhstan have worked to create a stable, prosperous, and inclusive society. Exercising our democratic right through a national vote will help strengthen what we have achieved so far and lay the foundation for further progress," said Tileuberdi.
The Central Election Commission conducts its work in strict accordance with the law, operates on the principles of openness and public dialogue. It is important to emphasize that the current election campaign is based on the current Constitutional Law ‘On Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan’," Abdirov said.
The accreditation of international observers ended yesterday, November 14. In total, 641 observers have been accredited to the Central Election Commission, including representatives of the OSCE/ODIHR, CIS, Interparliamentary Assembly of CIS, Parliamentary Assembly of CSTO, Organization of Turkic States, TurkPA, SCO, OIC observer missions, as well as representatives of 35 foreign states," underlined the Chairman of the CEC.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
11.11.2022, 17:50Kazakh Embassy in Serbia holds meeting on reforming country’s political system 11.11.2022, 16:1224191Kazakh President takes part in tree-planting campaign in Samarkand 11.11.2022, 14:4621331Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023 11.11.2022, 14:2721286President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council 11.11.2022, 13:3921271Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes to establish OTS Center of Digitalization 21.10.2022, 13:59754516 foreign theaters to participate in Theatre Festival of Kazakhstan 22.10.2022, 15:1973786Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union 22.10.2022, 18:4273686Mukhtar Auezov’s legacy celebrated in Washington 19.10.2022, 14:2470651What Russian companies relocated to Kazakhstan? 19.10.2022, 13:2058816Kazakhstan to fly to Vietnam and Pakistan