Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, India keen to step up cooperation in healthcare

13.06.2022, 14:20 7766
Kazakhstan, India keen to step up cooperation in healthcare
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan’s Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat held talks with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakshi Lekhi as part of the latter’s first visit to Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the ministry.
 
During the talks the sides discussed the development of mutually profitable cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in the sphere of healthcare based on the memorandum concluded between the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India in 2011.
 
The sides went on to express joint interest in stepping up bilateral partnership in healthcare, particularly in organizing pharmaceutical production in the territory of Kazakhstan.
 
At the meeting Minister Giniyat revealed Kazakhstan’s plan to increase the share of local content in pharmaceutical market up to 50% by 2025. According to her, offtake agreements are seen as one of the effective tools to achieve that ambitious goal.
 
In conclusion, the sides expressed readiness to further strengthen and develop cooperation in the sphere of healthcare.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

relevant news

Kazakhstan to stand by its economic agreements with Russia - Tokayev

15.06.2022, 16:30 3376
Kazakhstan to stand by its economic agreements with Russia - Tokayev
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan will stand by its economic agreements with Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

All agreements on economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan will remain in force. We are to continue cooperating. Kazakhstan by no means rejects its alliance commitments," said Tokayev in an interview with Russian journalist Andrey Kondrashov.

 
According to the Kazakh President, that would be inappropriate and unjustifiable in the long run.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to President of Chile

15.06.2022, 15:00 3286
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented credentials to President of Chile
Images | Depositphotos
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Brazil, Argentina and Chile Bolat Nussupov presented his credentials to the President of Chile Gabriel Boric at the La Moneda Palace, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
 
At the ceremony, Nussupov conveyed to Boric the greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
During a separate audience, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and stated the existence of a stable political dialogue between the two states, a significant potential for the development of trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as interaction on multilateral platforms. The Ambassador of Kazakhstan acquainted the leadership of Chile with the results of the nationwide referendum in Kazakhstan, as well as the main directions of constitutional reforms.
 
In turn, Gabriel Boric, thanking for the warm congratulatory message, conveyed his sincere wishes for further success to the President Tokayev in the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms for the benefit of the Kazakh people. The President of Chile expressed his country's readiness for active cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

15.06.2022, 13:35 3166
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors
Images | Akorda
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda presidential palace, Kazinform has learned from the president’s press service.
 
The credentials were presented by the Ambassadors of Vietnam – Pham Thai Nhu Mai, Portugal – Maria de Fatima Velez de Andrade Mendes, Armenia – Armen Ghevondyan, Chile – Eduardo Raul Escobar Marin, New Zealand – Sarah Maree Walsh.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated foreign ambassadors on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and assured them of the full support and assistance of his Administration and Kazakhstan’s Government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
Addressing the Ambassador of Vietnam, the President noted that the close interaction with Vietnam is an integral part of Kazakhstan’s Asian-Pacific and ASEAN policy.
 

Kazakhstan is ever more committed to enhancing political dialogue, as well as trade and investment engagement with Vietnam poised to be among the world’s most dynamic markets by 2030. I look forward that the state visit of the Vietnamese President to Kazakhstan will help us chart a long-term comprehensive partnership roadmap. We hope that the visit will be held in conjunction with his participation in the upcoming CICA Summit in the Kazakh capital," the Head of State said.

 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that he regards Portugal as a trusted partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union.
 

I observe significant potential for collaboration in the spheres of transport and logistics, agriculture, energy, renewables, new technologies, culture and tourism. A solid progress along these lines will lay a good groundwork for the official visit by the Portuguese President to Kazakhstan," he believes.

 
The Leader of Kazakhstan stressed that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to its longstanding relations with Armenia, one of its key partners in the CIS area.
 

Our bilateral engagement is based on deep historical ties. I hope that sustainable peace and prosperity in the strategically important South Caucasus will boost our all-round bilateral and multilateral cooperation even further," President Tokayev said.

 
The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the state of development of bilateral cooperation with Chile, noting the prospects for bringing them to a new level.
 

In this regard, we highly welcome the sustained interest of the Chilean copper giant "CODELCO" in establishing strategic partnership with the Kazakh partners," he said.

 
Describing the bilateral relations with New Zealand, President Tokayev noted that they are founded on mutual trust and unwavering friendship.
 

Kazakhstan intends to work together with your Government in exploring how we can expand mutual trade and investment in order to strengthen our supply chains and economic resilience," the President said.

 
In conclusion, Kazakhstan President wished the diplomats success and conveyed warmest greetings to the leaders of their countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

All parties to Astana Process on Syria arrive in Nur-Sultan – Kazakh MFA

15.06.2022, 12:55 3106
All parties to Astana Process on Syria arrive in Nur-Sultan – Kazakh MFA
Images | aa.com.tr
All parties to the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement have arrived in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, spokesman of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry Aibek Smadiyarov confirms, Kazinform reports.
 
According to Smadiyarov, all delegations of the Astana Process on Syria have arrived in the Kazakh capital. "Talks in bilateral and trilateral formats have started earlier this morning," Smadiyarov noted.
 
The situation on the ground in Syria, including humanitarian and socioeconomic situation, the prospects of resumption of work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, confidence-building measures, the release of hostages and the search for missing persons, creation of conditions for the safe return of Syrian refugees will be on the agenda of the meeting.
 
The joint communique following the results of the talks will be revealed at a plenary session tomorrow. A press briefing for all accredited mass media is set to take place afterwards, Smadiyarov added.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakhstan, Ireland strengthen bilateral cooperation

15.06.2022, 08:10 2951
Non-Resident Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Ireland Erlan Idrissov made a two-day working visit to Dublin, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
The Kazakh diplomat met with Frances Fitzgerald, Member of the European Parliament and Vice-Chair of the largest political group in the European Parliament – the European People’s Party; Joe Hackett, Secretary General of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Ireland; Sonja Hyland, Political Director of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs and other representatives of the Department.
 
The talks focused on discussing the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, parliamentary agenda, and the political transformation of the New Kazakhstan. During the meetings with Irish partners, Ambassador Idrissov spoke in detail about the outcome of the referendum in Kazakhstan on the adoption of amendments and additions to the Constitution. He stressed the country’s commitment to its international obligations, the dynamics of the political and economic course aimed at ensuring sustainable development, stability, and unity of the Kazakh people. The sides particularly emphasised the prospects of expanding the legal framework of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Ireland, including through the conclusion of new agreements aimed at facilitating business interaction and mutual protection of investments.
 
Ambassador Idrissov also put forward initiatives to develop direct interregional cooperation, including at the level of chambers of commerce and business associations, as well as cooperation in digital technologies, IT start-ups, agronomic science, genomics, and the creation of joint high-tech enterprises in Kazakhstan with the view of the potential exporting of products to foreign markets.
 
At a meeting with officials representing the non-proliferation and disarmament sector of the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs, Kazakhstan’s activity on this track was highlighted. The Irish side was invited to host a joint event in Dublin dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests.
 
Concluding the meetings, the parties expressed readiness to continue a fruitful dialogue with the aim to further expand the spheres of interaction between Kazakhstan and Ireland.

Source: Kazinform
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

All parties to Astana Process confirmed participation in Jun 15-16 talks

14.06.2022, 15:05 11246
All the parties to the Astana Process have confirmed their participation in the next round of talks scheduled for 15-16 June 2022 in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
Delegations of guarantor states – Russia, Turkey and Iran, as well as the delegations of the governments of Syria and the Syrian Armed Coalition are expected to join the talks.
 
 A delegation of the UN led by Principal Political Affairs Officer at Office of the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Robert Dann, a delegation of Jordan, representatives of the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Committee of the Red Cross will participate in the event as observers.
 
 The Russian delegation will be led by Russian Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev. The Turkish side will be represented by Director General for Syria in the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Selcuk Unal. The Iranian side will be led by Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji. 
 
The meeting agenda includes such issues as the situation ‘on the ground’ in Syria, including humanitarian and socio-economic situation, the prospects of resumption of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, confidence-building measures, release of hostages and search for those missing as well as creation of conditions for the repatriation of Syrian refugees to the motherland. 
 
On June 15, 2022 the representatives of the guarantor states will hold bilateral and trilateral expert consultations. A plenary meeting with the participation of all parties will be held on June 16.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Mongolia

14.06.2022, 15:00 11151
Ambassador of Kazakhstan presents credentials to President of Mongolia
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Mongolia Gabit Koishibayev presented his credentials to the President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Kazinform learned from the MFA's press service. 
 
During the conversation, which took place after the ceremony, the parties exchanged views on the state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-Mongolian relations, and discussed the schedule of bilateral contacts at various levels. 
 
President Khurelsukh emphasised that Mongolia and Kazakhstan are not just neighbors in the region, they are also united by common historical roots, cultural heritage and way of life of the Kazakh and Mongolian peoples, which is a good basis and prerequisite for further strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two states, and for mutual support on international platforms.
 
 At the same time, the parties agreed that the potential for mutual cooperation is not fully utilized. In this regard, the importance of establishing and deepening bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas, including trade, transport and logistics, mining and manufacturing, agriculture and tourism, was noted. In addition, the parties noted that the Kazakhs living in Mongolia, who have become a kind of "bridge of friendship" connecting the two states, make a significant contribution to strengthening bilateral cooperation.
 
 During the meeting, Koishibayev also spoke about the main results of the republican referendum held on June 5, 2022, on amendments and additions to the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In turn, Khurelsukh expressed his support for the democratic transformations taking place in the Kazakh society, including the constitutional reform being carried out in the country.
 
 At the end of the meeting, which was held in a warm, friendly atmosphere, the President of Mongolia wished the Kazakh diplomat fruitful work in the interests of strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Kazakh FM, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture meet in Nur-Sultan

14.06.2022, 07:55 11056
Kazakh FM, Indian Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture meet in Nur-Sultan
Images | Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture of India Meenakashi Lekhi, Kazinform learned from the MFA’s press office. 
 
The sides expressed satisfaction over a positive dynamics of the Kazakh-Indian cooperation in all spheres of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on the topical issues of the international agenda. The parties discussed the two countries’ interaction within such multilateral platforms as CICA, CA-India as well as the schedule of upcoming top level meetings. 
 
The sides agreed to continue the dialogue at various levels for further strengthening of the Kazakhstan-India strategic partnership.
 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

Most read