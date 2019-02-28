Kazakhstan intends to export military equipment of the Soviet era

The old military equipment of the Soviet era in Kazakhstan is offered to be repaired and exported. This was announced by the Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan, Beibut Atamkulov.





In other words, today we have quite a large number of legacy from the Soviet era of military old equipment, which is located in the warehouses of some military units. It was offered to repair, modernize and sell it for export, in order not to create a shadow circulation of weapons inside the country," said Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov at the presentation of the draft law "On the defense industry and state defense order."





In addition, as the minister said, within the framework of the new bill it is proposed to transfer to the ministry the right to dispose of unused military property, which is to take a decision on transferring property to the authorized capital or paying shares to organizations of the defense industry complex with state participation, for use in production activities or production of goods, military or dual-use products; on the sale of weapons and military equipment; on recycling.





It is also proposed to fix in the law the features of the sale of unused weapons and military equipment. According to which the sale of weapons will be carried out with the condition of its export and the possibility of repair and modernization in the organizations of the national defense-industrial complex.





We propose to exercise the rights to dispose of unused property in two stages. The first stage is proposed by amending the law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Defense and Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan to consolidate, first of all, the competence of the Ministry of Defense and Aerospace Industry on orders not used by military property. The second stage will include a subsequent procedure for the liberation of the territory of military units, removal and storage of property, which is possible after the allocation of funds from the budget once the Republican Budget Commission has approved it", the head of the Ministry said.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.