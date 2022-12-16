Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation

Images | gov.kz

December 10 marked 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.

On this significant date, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, and the Ambassador of Latvia to Kazakhstan, Irina Mangule, held an official ceremony to exchange congratulatory messages on behalf of the two countries’ ministers of foreign affairs.

As Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said in his message, "over the past three decades, relations between our countries have expanded and strengthened in all spheres and there is mutual support in the international arena and in various international organizations".

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, for his part, said "More than thirty years ago our nations chose their own free and independent path and developed policies to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity for our peoples. We were able to choose our partners and cooperation formats, which served the best to our national interests. And we opted for international law and rules based cooperation, for good neighborly and regional relations, for peace, security and growth. In the Latvian-Kazakh relations these choices have resulted in 30 years of fruitful bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields of mutual interest".

Relations are supported by regular exchanges of delegations. An inter-parliamentary group of friendship and cooperation functions in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Seimas of Latvia.

The high level of political relations between Kazakhstan and Latvia have created favorable conditions for increased trade and economic cooperation. Developed transport and logistics infrastructure allows goods to be transported by the shortest routes between Europe and Asia.

More than 100 Latvian companies operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 Kazakh companies are represented in Latvia. There is active cooperation in the field of international road transport.

In the first nine months of 2022, trade between the two countries reached $135.6 million. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the same period last year. The total amount of Latvian investments in Kazakhstan from 2008 to 2021 was $107 million. Gross fid inflows to Kazakhstan in the two quarters of 2022 amounted to $22.7 million.

An effective mechanism for strengthening and developing interaction between the two countries is the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. As co-chair of the IGC from the Kazakh side, Deputy Minister

Vassilenko reaffirmed the intention to contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres. It was noted that there are real prospects in areas such as investment, transport and logistics, IT, agriculture, tourism, health and education.

Throughout 30 years of effective engagement, Kazakh-Latvian relations serve as bright example of successful and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.