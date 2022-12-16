Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, Latvia mark 30 years of fruitful cooperation

14.12.2022, 12:06 10376
December 10 marked 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Latvia, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
On this significant date, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Roman Vassilenko, and the Ambassador of Latvia to Kazakhstan, Irina Mangule, held an official ceremony to exchange congratulatory messages on behalf of the two countries’ ministers of foreign affairs.
 
As Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said in his message, "over the past three decades, relations between our countries have expanded and strengthened in all spheres and there is mutual support in the international arena and in various international organizations".
 
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, for his part, said "More than thirty years ago our nations chose their own free and independent path and developed policies to ensure freedom, peace and prosperity for our peoples. We were able to choose our partners and cooperation formats, which served the best to our national interests. And we opted for international law and rules based cooperation, for good neighborly and regional relations, for peace, security and growth. In the Latvian-Kazakh relations these choices have resulted in 30 years of fruitful bilateral exchanges and cooperation in various fields of mutual interest".
 
Relations are supported by regular exchanges of delegations. An inter-parliamentary group of friendship and cooperation functions in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and the Seimas of Latvia.
 
The high level of political relations between Kazakhstan and Latvia have created favorable conditions for increased trade and economic cooperation. Developed transport and logistics infrastructure allows goods to be transported by the shortest routes between Europe and Asia.
 
More than 100 Latvian companies operate in Kazakhstan, while more than 100 Kazakh companies are represented in Latvia. There is active cooperation in the field of international road transport.
 
In the first nine months of 2022, trade between the two countries reached $135.6 million. This represents an increase of 237% compared to the same period last year. The total amount of Latvian investments in Kazakhstan from 2008 to 2021 was $107 million. Gross fid inflows to Kazakhstan in the two quarters of 2022 amounted to $22.7 million.
 
An effective mechanism for strengthening and developing interaction between the two countries is the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation. As co-chair of the IGC from the Kazakh side, Deputy Minister
 
Vassilenko reaffirmed the intention to contribute to the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in all spheres. It was noted that there are real prospects in areas such as investment, transport and logistics, IT, agriculture, tourism, health and education.
 
Throughout 30 years of effective engagement, Kazakh-Latvian relations serve as bright example of successful and mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Stadler Rail AG Group CEO Peter Spuhler

14.12.2022, 10:51 10456
The sides discussed the implementation of the project on manufacture of railroad carriages in Kazakhstan, the press service of Akorda reported.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the Swiss company’s plans on modernization of the railroad carriages producing plant, use of Kazakhstan aluminum and establishment of a full-cycle production.
 
Peter Spuhler told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev about his company’s intention to increase localization 35% by 2030 and export the products.
 
The sides discussed also the issues of transfer of knowledge and expert competencies.
 
The Swiss company plans to open educational center for Kazakhstani youth and build constructive relations with Kazakhstani colleges and universities.
 
The President expressed confidence that the implementation of the joint project will let strengthen the trade-economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Switzerland.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov meet in Astana

13.12.2022, 15:14 21186
During the meeting the sides discussed the prospects of development of cooperation in trade-economic, investment and cultural-humnaitarian spheres, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that commodity turnover between Kazakhstan and Tatarstan exceeded $466mln in 9 months of 2022. The Head of State expressed satisfaction with the expansion of ties in trade-economic and other spheres.

Rustam Minnikhanov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his reelection as the President of Kazakhstan. He highlighted successful implementation of large projects in machine building sphere. According to him, the tyre works launched by a Tatar company in Saran town has already manufactured its first products.


The plant will move to a full project capacity next year. The enterprise plans to produce 3.5mln tyres per year for cars and cargo vehicles. 1,100 jobs will be created at the plant. A total of $400mln was invested in the project.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of further strengthening of mutual partnership and said he will further support similar joint projects.

Earlier, in October 2022, during his working trip to Karaganda region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed KamaTyresKZ and Silk Road Electronics plants.
 

Head of State receives Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani

13.12.2022, 13:42 21291
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Tuesday Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani to discuss the prospects of implementation of long-term and strategically important investment projects, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

President Tokayev welcomed the plans of Adani Group, the Indian multinational conglomerate, to develop transport infrastructure in the region. The Head of State pointed out that Kazakhstan is working to diversify transport routes and actively develops the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Gautam Adani, for this part, told Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the conglomerate is interested in establishing cooperation with the Kazakh side in other key sectors of economy, including energy, petrochemistry, and renewable energy resources.
 

Head of State receives Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin

12.12.2022, 18:08 26936
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received the newly appointed Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of the press service of the Kazakh Head of State.
 
During the meeting Tokayev stressed the importance of further strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation with Georgia.
 
The Head of State set a number of concrete tasks, including the activization of trade and economic, transport and logistics cooperation between the countries, before the ambassador.
 

President Tokayev predicts year 2023 to be even more challenging

12.12.2022, 15:39 27016
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggests the year 2023 to be even more challenging than 2022, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Kazakh Head of State stressed that the citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the work of the Government and akims (governors) of all levels.
 

There is truth in what they say. Unfortunately, the situation gets worse, the standard of life goes down. It’s no exaggeration to say that the infrastructure essential for the quality of life of citizens and villagers is worn out and even in despair. We cannot sit idly in the time like this. Such a situation poses a danger to all of us. Moreover, next year will probably be even more challenging than the current one," said Tokayev during an expanded session of the government.

 
The expanded government session under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussing the implementation of the main indicators of social and economic development of the country for 2022 and the plans of the Government’s work for 2023 was held on Monday.
 

People waiting for fair and urgent measures - President on violations at Arcelor Mittal enterprises

12.12.2022, 14:04 27091
Real cash income of Kazakhstani people has demonstrated the lowest growth pace in the past 5 years, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has said delivering his final speech at the Government’s extended session today.
 

Improvement of people’s social wellbeing. Rising food prices remain a key factor of inflation increase. Food inflation has exceeded 24%. People’s real income demonstrates the lowest pace of growth in the past 5 years.

 
Almost 900,000 people in our country are reported to be formally employed, temporarily unemployed, unproductively self-employed and unemployed. The main document in this sphere is the Program on Raising People’s Incomes which should be updated in accordance with today’s realities," said the President.
 
After then, the Head of State spoke on occupational traumatism.
 

1,124 people have got industrial injuries in 11 months of 2022, 157 of them died. At some enterprises, accidents with human casualties have got a systemic character. The point at issue is Arcelor Mittal Temirtau," he noted.

 

Since 2006, more than 20 accidents have occurred at this enterprise, killing more than 100 of our citizens. 14 people have died there in 2022. One worker died last week. According to reports from state authorities and public organizations, the company violates labor, environmental and tax laws and does not fulfill investment obligations. The society is waiting for fair and urgent measures. The issue must remain under direct control of the Prime Minister," the President said.


Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh Government’s extended meeting begins

12.12.2022, 11:01 27181
The Cabinet’s extended meeting under the chairmanship of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has kicked off in Astana, Kazinform reports.
 
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, State Counsellor, Chief of the Executive Office of the President of Kazakhstan, members of the Cabinet, governors of regions, mayors of the cities of Astana, Almaty and Shymkent, heads of central governmental structures and national companies are participating in the meeting.
 
The meeting is expected to discuss the report on fulfilment of the country's main socio-economic indicators in 2022 and the Government’s 2023 work plan.
 

Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s stand on EAEU

09.12.2022, 17:05 25211
Kazakhstan truly and thoroughly takes an interest in developing integration within the Eurasian Economic Union, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed, Kazinform correspondent reports.

No soft-pedaling of integration processes by Kazakhstan. On the contrary, our country takes every effort to improve and optimize the economic integration processes in full compliance with the agreement on the EAEU in the interests of all member States of the Union, and certainly taking into account the national interests. Our people as well as Kazakhstanis, especially entrepreneurs, should benefit from the integration," said the Kazakh Head of State at the final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.


The Kazakh Head of State noted that in 2020 the EAEU Development Strategy until 2025 was adopted. The governments together with the Eurasian Economic Commission work on its implementation. This process is not as fast as planned given some objective reasons, he added.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in the Congress Hall of the State Residence in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, for a final meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in 2022.

The meeting is chaired by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov.
 

