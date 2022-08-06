Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, Moldova vow to strengthen bilateral cooperation

05.08.2022, 12:00 1261
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Almat Aidarbekov held a meeting with Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
Ambassador Aidarbekov informed the Moldovan side of the sweeping political reforms carried out by Kazakhstani authorities in socioeconomic realm, financial and banking systems as well as favorable climate for investors offered in the country. 
 
Speaking of the development of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakhstani diplomat reminded that on September 16 the two countries will mark 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations and suggested holding the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation in 2023 in Nur-Sultan. 
 
Ambassador Aidarbekov went on to congratulate the Moldovan Prime Minister on being granted the EU candidate status and to commend the Government’s efforts in that respect. 
 
For her part, Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilita briefed the Kazakh ambassador on a number of reforms spearheaded by her Government and welcomed the opening of the Embassy, reiterating the interest in further development of bilateral ties. 
 
The head of the Moldovan Government supported the idea of holding the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-Moldova Intergovernmental Commission for Economic Cooperation. 
 
The sides continued by praising the high level of bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Moldova and expressed interest in further strengthening of trade and economic as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
 
Kazakhstan expands cooperation with GCC countries

05.08.2022, 14:30 1396
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, the Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry. 
 
The parties discussed the prospects of interregional cooperation between Central Asia and the GCC, Kazakhstan's interaction with Arab countries, and also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda. 
 
Tileuberdi noted that today the GCC is a dynamically developing international organization that represents considerable interest for Kazakhstan. "Our country has stable and friendly relations with all the Arab countries of the Gulf and intends to further develop trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with this region. Kazakhstan has granted a visa-free regime for citizens of all GCC member states, opened direct flights with the KSA, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait. The Gulf countries are the largest investor in the kazakh economy," – said Foreign Minister.
 
 Al-Hajraf said that the GCC countries are interested in establishing a multilateral format of cooperation with the Central Asian region, ready in the near future to hold the first ministerial meeting of the "CA - GCC" dialogue platform. 
 
During the talks, the sides noted the importance of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the General Secretariat of the GCC on October 12, 2021. This document allows Kazakhstan to interact with the GCC in both bilateral and multilateral formats. 
 
Following the meeting, the diplomats agreed to continue joint efforts to develop and strengthen friendly relations between Kazakhstan and the GCC countries. 
 
As part of his visit to Kazakhstan, the GCC Secretary General was received by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov. 
 
The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf was established in 1981. The headquarters is located in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia). The members of the Council are Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, State of Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman, State of Qatar and State of Kuwait. The main objectives of the Organization are political coordination and economic integration between the participating states, as well as cooperation in the field of ensuring regional security and defense in the Persian Gulf zone.
 
Turkish investors invited to take part in creating aviation cluster in Kazakhstan

04.08.2022, 19:55 7796
Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Usskenbayev held a meeting with the first heads of the leading Turkish companies, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry. 
 
The meeting focused on the issues of development of industrial cooperation and military and technical cooperation, purchases and assembly of ANKA UAVs, construction of facilities of a military city in Karaganda region, and a new shipyard in the Kazakh section of the Caspian Sea. 
 
The discussion took place as part of the tasks given by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced during his official visit to Turkiye in May this year. 
 
During the talk, the Kazakh minister pointed to the dynamic development of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Turkiye as well as expressed gratitude to those present for their contribution to the strengthening of military and technical cooperation between the countries, including supporting the training of specialists of Kazakhstan Aviation Industries. 
 

Kazakhstan pays particular attention to Turkish investors and is ready to render all-round support. We highlight the importance and priority of joint projects as well as consider the opportunity to present offtake contracts to further investors," said Usskenbayev. 

 
The Kazakh minister invited Turkish Aerospace to take an active part in creating an aviation and industrial park in Nur-Sultan with Kazakhstan Aviation Industries being an anchor enterprise. Manufacturing, testing, repair, and service maintenance of airborne vehicles and their components are to be established within the aviation cluster. Boeing and Airbus have already joined the project
 
Iran's Khayyam ERS satellite to be launched from Baikonur

04.08.2022, 14:50 7646
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a group of satellites at the Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazinform reports. 
 
The blast-off is scheduled for August 9, 2022, from launch pad No 31. 
 
According to Roscosmos press office, Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with Fregat upper-stage will bring Khayyam remote sensing satellite into orbit under an order of the Islamic Republic of Iran. 
 
The satellite was assembled at the Roscosmos enterprises. 
 
Apart from the Iranian satellite, the Soyuz-2.1b will carry 16 small spacecraft designed by the leading Russian universities, commercial companies an non-commercial organizations for scientific and technological researches.
 
Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t

04.08.2022, 13:17 7511
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakh Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi met with visiting Foreign Minister of Andorra Maria Ubach, Kazinform reports. 
 

Bilateral relations between Kazakhstan and Andorra are aimed at development of constructive and mutual benefit cooperation. The most perspective direction of cooperation is the tourist sector. To this end, the countries signed today an agreement on reciprocal exemption of visa requirements for all passport holders, the first intergovernmental agreement between the two states," the Kazakh FM said following the talks. 

 
He reminded that the two countries support each other in the international structures. The nations enjoy fruitful cooperation within the UN and OSCE. Interparliamentary ties between Kazakhstan and Andorra are developed within the OSCE PA and PACE. He also expressed gratitude for supporting Kazakhstan’s candidacy to the UN Human Rights Council for 2022-2024. 

In a conclusion the Kazakh Foreign Minister thanked Maria Ubach for productive negotiations.
 
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President

04.08.2022, 13:00 7341
Images | rus.azattyq-ruhy.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Lebanon Rassul Zhumaly handed over credentials to President of this country General Michel Aoun, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. 
 
After the ceremony, Rasul Zhumaly informed the Lebanese President of internal and foreign policy of Kazakhstan and the course of democratic and market reforms. Having noted the decision of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on transformation of Kazakhstan’s Diplomatic Mission in Beirut, Rassul Zhumaly pointed out Kazakh side’s interest in further development cooperation with the Arab world, in particular, with Lebanon.
 
 In turn, Michel Aoun stated Lebanon’s readiness to develop mutually beneficial ties with Kazakhstan. He said that he puts high hopes on the future of the bilateral trade-economic, humanitarian and tourist relations. 
 
Upon completion of the talk, the Lebanese Leader conveyed best wishes to the leadership and people of Kazakhstan.
 
9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan

04.08.2022, 12:05 7216
9 more Kazakhstani companies to export horse meat to Japan
9 more Kazakhstan-based companies were included into the list of companies eligible to export horse meat to Japan following bilateral cooperation between the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan, Kazinform reports quoting the Kazakh Ministry. 
 
Among the certified companies are Kaindy LLP (Almaty region), ASEM-ZHETYSU (Almaty region), Meat Processing Complex Bizhan LLP (Akmola region), Asyl-Asyl (Atyrau city), Kuanysh (Atyrau city), Birlestic (Karaganda region), EURASIA INVEST LTD (Karaganda region), ARAY KZ (Karaganda region), BEEF EXPORT GROUP (Kostanay region).
 
 Earlier, 34 companies were included into the list. As a result, 43 Kazakhstani meat processing companies are certified to export their meat products to Japan so far.
 
Kazakhstan adheres to "One China" principle – Foreign Ministry

04.08.2022, 11:57 7096
Kazakhstan reaffirms its adherence to the "One China" principle and views Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China, official spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov says, Kazinform reports. 
 

The Republic of Kazakhstan adheres to the "One China" principle and views Taiwan as an inalienable part of the territory of the People’s Republic of China. Kazakhstan stands for the observance of the existing norms of international law and the UN Charter, in particular, to adhere in this issue to the UN General Assembly resolution No 2758 as of 1971. The visits of official delegations of foreign countries to Taiwan should be coordinated with the Government of the People’s Republic of China," Aibek Smadyarov notes.

 
Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector

03.08.2022, 21:45 11071
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Saylaukyzy met with the Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Abdejalel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The ambassador gave brief information on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, the existing potential for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, work within the AIFC, etc. 
 
Minister Abdejalel noted the importance of developing cooperation with Kazakhstan, in particular the opening of charter flights, which will give impetus to tourism and trade and economic cooperation, further exploring the possibility of opening regular flights Almaty-Casablanca and signing the relevant agreement.
 
