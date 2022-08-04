Система Orphus

Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector

03.08.2022, 21:45 3661
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Saulekul Saylaukyzy met with the Minister of Transport and Logistics of the Kingdom of Morocco Mohamed Abdejalel, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA. 
 
The ambassador gave brief information on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries, the existing potential for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, work within the AIFC, etc. 
 
Minister Abdejalel noted the importance of developing cooperation with Kazakhstan, in particular the opening of charter flights, which will give impetus to tourism and trade and economic cooperation, further exploring the possibility of opening regular flights Almaty-Casablanca and signing the relevant agreement.
 
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty

03.08.2022, 18:32 3486
WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
Images | press service of the Akimat of Almaty
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, has arrived in the city of Almaty for an unofficial visit, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros together with Kazakh Health Minister Azhar Giniyat held a meeting with the Mayor of Almaty city Yerbolat Dossayev as well as visited the Assfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University. 
 
While visiting the university, the WHO Director-General made an entry in the book of honorary guests. Then, Dr. Tedros met with the Kazakh science and medicine masters - professors of the university in the Sharmanov Hall of Honor, where he answered troubling questions on the development of the epidemiological situation in the world. 
 

Plenty of measures to promote primary health care are being realized in Kazakhstan. Every citizen can get quality and affordable health care. This is thanks to the 2025 Public Health national project, all key areas of which align with the priorities of the core strategic documents of the WHO at global and regional levels," said the Kazakh minister.

 
 Azhar Giniyat called the opening of a WHO primary health care demonstration site at the Multipurpose interdistrict hospital in Yenbekshikazakh district, Almaty region, a vivid example of cooperation with the WHO. 
 
She thanked the WHO Director-General personally for the support in implementing the Kazakh initiatives, including the promotion of the Astana primary health care declaration globally, as well as the WHO demonstration site and experiences of the country. 
 
In his speech, Marat Shortanov, the rector of the Assfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University, thanked the WHO Director-General for the visit to the country's leading university. 
 
Congratulating Dr. Tedros on his re-election for the second term as the WHO Director-General, Shortanov pointed out that he has always supported the member states and guided the WHO during these ever-changing times. He noted that the Organization has been providing support to the member states, including technological one, since the first days of the pandemic. 
 

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highly appreciates your support to Kazakhstan during the pandemic, which he mentioned in your online meeting in 2021 and his speeches at the WHO Assembly," said Shortanov.

 
Kazakh Foreign Ministry reveals program of Pope Francis’ state visit

02.08.2022, 17:15 8761
Kazakh Foreign Ministry reveals program of Pope Francis’ state visit
Images | gov.kz
As it was previously announced, Pope Francis will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from September 13 to 15, 2022, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry. 
 
The program of the visit’s first day features a meeting with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as a formal speech addressing the diplomatic corps accredited in the country and the civil society. 
 
On the second day of the visit, the head of the Roman Catholic Church is expected to participate in the opening and plenary session of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and to hold several meetings with other religious leaders. 
 
On September 14, Pope Francis will also conduct a Holy Mass for thousands of Roman Catholics, including pilgrims who are expected to visit the Kazakh capital on this occasion. 
 
On the visit’s final day, he plans to attend the closing ceremony of the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions with the adoption of its final declaration, and to meet with clergymen, nuns and seminarians of the Roman Catholic Church from Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. 
 
The previous visit to Kazakhstan by a Pontiff, namely, Pope John Paul II took place between September 22 and 25, 2001. Pope Francis is the first head of the Roman Catholic Church to confirm his participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which is traditionally held every three years in the capital city of Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin, Int'l Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali meet

01.08.2022, 20:50 16126
Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin, Int'l Turkic Academy President Darkhan Kydyrali meet
Kazakh State Advisor Yerlan Karin and President of the International Turkic Academy Darkhan Kydyrali held a meeting to discuss the importance of developing cultural and humanitarian ties between the Turkic-speaking states and outline priority areas in education and science of the country, Kazinform cites Akorda. 
 
During the meeting, Karin focused on the key initiatives of the Head of State in the spiritual field, culture, education, and science announced in his speeches at the National Academy of Sciences and National Qurultay (Congress). 
 
For his part, Kydyrali spoke of the work of the Academy in education and science, including the events held by the organization as part of the 175th anniversary of Akhmet Baitursynov and the 125th anniversary of Mukhtar Auezov. He also told about the ongoing archeological excavations and expeditions in Mongolia that were halted during the pandemic. 
 
This year marks 30 years since the establishment of cooperation between the Turkic-speaking countries. In this regard, the Academy President shared his vision on the expansion of interaction of the brotherly countries as well as made a proposal to celebrate this significant date.
 
Pope Francis to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

01.08.2022, 16:30 16336
Upon invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan on September 13-15, 2022, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
As part of the visit, meetings with the country's top officials as well as participation in the 7th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions are expected.
 
Upgraded L-39 combat training aircraft arrive in Kazakhstan

01.08.2022, 16:29 16231
L-39 combat training planes arrived in Kazakhstan after being modernized and repaired at the manufacturing plant in the Czech Republic, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.
 
The planes boast new digital avionics, ejection, objective control systems, communication means, and more.
 
L-39 aircraft is designed for cadets' primary training in piloting techniques. Cadets hone the elements of combat use such as interception of areal tagets as well as their skills to attack ground-based objects.
 

Cadets are trained on the planes. Solo flight is a significant event for them, the first step towards pilot mastery. Simple and complex aerobatics, en route, low altitude flights, as well as flights in the clouds are ahead," says Colonel Azamat Assanov, the Commander of the Aviation Training Center.

 
Training on L39 aircraft is led by experienced instructor pilots.
 
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022

29.07.2022, 18:55 36521
Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover reaches $10bn in 5mths of 2022
Images | Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan
A meeting of the Kazakh Trade and Integration Ministry Board chaired by Bakhyt Sultanov, focusing on the results of the ministry's work for H1 of this year and the tasks for the upcoming period has taken place, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Prime Minister. 
 
According to Vice Minister of Trade and Integration Zhanel Kushukova, over the first five months of 2022, an upward trend in Kazakhstan's foreign trade was observed. In January-May of this year, the country's foreign trade turnover was estimated at $51.3bn. The country's export was up 59% to amount to $34.2bn.
 
 Kazakhstan-EAEU trade also demonstrated positive dynamics.
 
 "Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover stood at $10bn, up 5% compared to the same period of 2021. Work is ongoing to eliminate barriers for Kazakh goods in the EAEU markets," she said. 
 
Kushukova said that the Ministry carries out nine digital projects, including a social wallet with a payment system. 
 
Kazakh Trade and Integration Minister Bakhyt Sultanov pointed out the social wallet project needs to be launched by the yearend. According to him, this will serve as a digital instrument for the distribution of funds for social support of the population with monitoring of their efficient use in place.
 
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM

29.07.2022, 16:40 35136
Digital economy is key factor for economic growth of SCO countries - Kazakh FM
Images | news.cgtn.com
The foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization countries gathered in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, to discuss the current state of affairs of the world and region, Kazinform correspondent reports. 
 
Addressing the participants, Kazakh Deputy PM - Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdii noted that rising protectionism and disruptions in trade supply chains make it urgent to promote the digital service and e-commerce industry across the SCO space. 
 

Pointing to the importance of digital economy innovation as the key factor for economic growth, I am certain that the concept of a pool of SCO innovation cluster technoparks approved at the Council of the Government Heads will accelerate our economies' transition to a new level," said the minister. 

 
He went on to note that the use of national currencies of the SCO member states could facilitate trade cooperation. It also could contribute to the investment attractiveness of the countries, according to Tleuberdi. 
 
The meeting is the final buildup for the upcoming SCO Summit to take place in September in Samarkand.
 
