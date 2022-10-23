Система Orphus

Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore

21.10.2022, 10:45 9241
Kazakhstan names new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore
The Head of State appointed new ambassadors to Switzerland, Austria and Singapore, the Akorda press service reports.
 
The Head of State decreed to appoint Alibek Bakayev as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna and relieved him of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Principality of Liechtenstein, State of the City of Vatican, the Sovereign Military Hospitaller Order of Saint John of Jerusalem, of Rhodes and of Malta concurrently.
 
The Head of State decreed to appoint Kairat Sarzhanov as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Swiss Confederation, to appoint Askar Kuttykadam as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Singapore.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakh President attends solemn concert on occasion of Republic Day

22.10.2022, 20:38 8616
Images
A concert was held at the Theatre of Opera and Ballet "Astana Opera" ahead of the Republic Day. The program of the concert included performances by famous Kazakh artists, opera singers, choreographic groups, as well as the symphony orchestra, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akorda.
 

Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk

22.10.2022, 19:48 8701
Tokayev, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hold video talk
Images
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen via videoconference, Kazinform cites the press service of the Akorda.
 
The two leaders discussed the prospects for the development of expanded strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Special attention was placed on the interaction in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics spheres.
 
Tokayev and Ursula von der Leyen also exchanged views on the current issues of international agenda.
 

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations

22.10.2022, 15:40 9016
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Vladimir Putin on 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations
Images
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory letter to President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In his letter the Head of State said that for the past decades the nations built truly allied relations of strategic partnership based on solid ties of friendship and good neighborliness, common historic and spiritual values. Russia is a reliable trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan, one of the leading investors in the economy of Kazakhstan. Successful implementation of large joint projects in various spheres contribute to expanding interregional dialogue and deepening all-round cooperation. Kazakhstan and Russia closely cooperate in the multilateral platforms, as well as within Eurasian integration associations that meet long-term interest of the country, the letter reads.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad

22.10.2022, 14:20 9111
Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
The nationals of Kazakhstan may take part in the early presidential elections of Kazakhstan abroad, the Kazakh MFA’s Telegram Channel reads.
 
In conformity with Decree of the President of Kazakhstan as of September 21, the early presidential elections of Kazakhstan will take place on November 20. 68 polling stations will open at the Kazakh embassies in 53 foreign countries. The nationals of Kazakhstan entitled to vote, residing or staying overseas or holding the passport of the citizen of Kazakhstan may vote at the polling stations opened at diplomatic or consular representations of Kazakhstan.
 
The election will be held from 07:00 a.m. until 08:00 p.m. local time on Sunday, November 20,2022.

Source: kazinform 
 

Election results to set up new political tradition of responsible presidency

22.10.2022, 12:26 9221

The results of the elections slated for November 20 will set up a new political tradition of responsible presidency with the presidential tenure limited to one term of seven years," the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the state prize awarding ceremony.

 

This tradition will approve the mechanism of civilized and regular change of supreme power, erect the barrier for attempts to monopolize it. The elections to the Majilis and maslikhats of all levels slated for the next year will become an important divide line in the development of Kazakhstani parliamentarism. Their results will reflect the country’s political modernization aimed at expanding people’s participation in public administration, ensuring inclusive representation of all social groups," the Head of State said.

 
Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President

22.10.2022, 12:10 9296
Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, President
Images

Amid the current geopolitical environment Kazakhstan strictly adheres to the fundamental principles of peaceful and constructive foreign policy course," the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, told the state prize awarding ceremony.

 
The President said Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in regional and worldwide policy, constantly promoting values of peace and cooperation, mutual respect and trust. Amid the unprecedented geopolitical tensions Kazakhstan strongly adheres to the fundamental principles of peaceful and constructive foreign policy course. Many spiritual leaders, serious statesmen, outstanding scientists and businessmen consistently highlight the country’s unique contribution to building a harmonious future and steady progress of humanity. All this is possible due to unity and solidarity of the people, stability and accord in the society.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections

21.10.2022, 19:27 17126
Six candidates set to contest for presidential seat in November 20 elections
The registration of the candidates for 2022 Presidential Elections closed today at 06:00 pm Astana time.
 
In accordance with the Central Election Commission’s calendar plan, the nomination of the candidates for the President of Kazakhstan began on September 23rd and ended October 11th.
 
The CEC has registered six candidates for now:
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, incumbent President of the Republic of Kazakhstan
 
Meiram Kazhyken, nominated by Amanat Commonwealth of Trade Unions of Kazakhstan
 
Zhiguli Dairabayev, nominated by Auyl People’s Democratic Patriotic Party
 
Karakat Abden, nominated by the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers
 
Saltanat Turssynbekova, nominated by Qazaq Analary – Dasturge Zhol public association
 
Nurlan Auyesbayev, nominated by the Nationwide Social Democratic Party
 
According to the Constitution, a citizen of the Republic by birth, who is at least forty years old, fluent in the state language, has permanently resided in Kazakhstan for the last fifteen years and has a higher education, may be elected the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The candidate must be qualified to vote and have at least 5 years of experience in civil service or in the elected office.

Source: kazinform 
 

Kazakhstan and Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

21.10.2022, 16:59 17216
Kazakhstan and Croatia mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
Images
On October 20, 2022, the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Croatia marked the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
In honor of this significant event, the Heads of the two states, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Zoran Milanović, as well as Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi and Foreign Minister of Croatia Gordan Grlić-Radman exchanged mutual congratulatory messages.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received a visit from Ambassador of Croatia Refik Šabanović dedicated to the anniversary date.
 
The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Croatia have developed and deepened bilateral relations, based on friendship, mutual respect and trust that unites our societies. Through joint efforts, interstate relations have been brought to a higher level. Regular political dialogue is maintained, and a solid foundation of the legal framework has been created. Inter-parliamentary and interregional ties, business, cultural and humanitarian contacts develop.
 
Astana and Zagreb advocate strengthening cooperation between the two countries on multilateral level based on the principle of mutual respect. Kazakhstan and Croatia have a constructive interaction within the framework of the UN, OSCE and other international organizations on issues of international security, the fight against international terrorism, organized crime, illicit drug trafficking, illegal migration and other transnational challenges and threats.
 
The Croatian-Kazakh Friendship Society makes a significant contribution not only to the development of cultural ties, but also to the strengthening of comprehensive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Croatia.
 
The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Croatia has a steady growth trend. Thus, according to Kazakh statistics, the mutual trade turnover by the end of 2021 amounted to 680.96 million US dollars. In the first half of 2022, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Croatia amounted to $ 349 million (for the same period in 2021 – 192.15 million, an increase of 82%) and continues to increase. There are more than 20 Croatian companies registered in Kazakhstan in the fields of construction, pharmaceuticals, IT, food industry and trade. Further agreements on the implementation of specific projects in the transport and logistics, including the development of maritime infrastructure, tourism and sports have been reached.
 
The level achieved during 30 years of cooperation confirms the mutual intention to strengthen the bilateral cooperation for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.
 

