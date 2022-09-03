Система Orphus

Kazakhstan names new Deputy PM

02.09.2022, 14:22 4416
Images | eec.eaeunion.org
The Head of State decreed to appoint Serik Zhumangarin as the Deputy Prime Minster – Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
He was born on July 22, 1969, in Aktobe.
 
Prior to the appointment served as head of the Competition Protection and Development Agency of Kazakhstan. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Head of State receives Turkic Academy Governor

02.09.2022, 16:00 4251
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Turkic Academy Governor Darkhan Kydyrali. The Kazakh President was familiarized with the results of the archeological expedition of the Academy’s scholars to the Nomgon valley, Arkhangai region, Mongolia, during which a unique complex and inscriptions dedicated to Ilterish Qaghan were discovered, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
According to Kydyrali, the inscriptions pointed to the earliest evidence of Turks’ contribution to the history and human civilization. More artefacts and symbols were discovered in the ritual complex built during the reigning period of Ilterish Qaghan.
 
The meeting also focused on the issues of the Academy’s work, including book publishing.
 
During the meeting, Kydyrali informed about the completion of his work as the Governor of the Turkic Academy.
 
The Kazakh President commended the work of the Academy, focusing on the outcomes of the scientific and research expedition to Mongolia. 
 
President Tokayev receives credentials from foreign ambassadors

02.09.2022, 14:58 4326
Images | akorda.kz
The ceremony of presenting credential letters to the President of Kazakhstan by the newly appointed Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of five states held at the Akorda palace.
 
The credentials were presented by ambassadors of Libya – Alaaddin Lehwaik, Kuwait – Omer Alkanderi, Slovakia – Robert Kirnag, Algeria – Kamel Feniche, Kenya – Benson Henry Ouma Ogutu, the Akorda press service reports.
 
In conversation with foreign diplomats, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated them on the official beginning of their diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan and expressed hope that they would contribute to the development of bilateral relations with Kazakhstan.
 
The Head of State stressed that Kazakhstan pursues a peaceful and open foreign policy aimed at developing friendly and mutually beneficial relations.
 
In the end, President Tokayev noted the availability of opportunities in the implementation of joint projects in various areas and expressed support to diplomats from the Kazakh government in fulfilling their noble duties in our country.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President receives US Congressional delegation

02.09.2022, 13:16 4516
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a US Congressional delegation, led by James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting, prospects for the development of Kazakh-American relations were discussed. Special attention was paid to strengthening inter-parliamentary ties within the Kazakh-US Congressional Caucus.
 
President Tokayev noted the importance of the visit of American lawmakers for promoting parliamentary diplomacy, as well as expressed satisfaction with the dynamics of bilateral trade, economic, and investment cooperation.
 
The President told the congressional representatives about the large-scale reforms being carried out in the country and the main provisions of his State of the Nation Address.
 
In turn, James Panetta and Thomas Suozzi thanked the Head of State for the opportunity to meet and commended his efforts in implementing large-scale political and economic transformations in Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan opens honorary consulate in East Java

02.09.2022, 12:45 5021
Images | gov.kz
The opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan was held in Surabaya, second largest city of Indonesia, followed by the Kazakhstani-Indonesian business forum, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Surabaya, head of a number of companies in the fields of information technology, food industry, agriculture Abdul Ghofu was appointed Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan.
 
The event was attended by the Deputy Minister of Trade of Indonesia Jerry Sambuaga, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of East Java Adik Putranto, as well as about 80 representatives of Indonesian companies.
 
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan Daniyar Sarekenov noted that the high economic activity of East Java which forms 15% of Indonesia’s GDP, East Javan entrepreneurs’ interest in interaction with Kazakhstani partners, as well as prospects for cooperation with East Java in trade, investment, cultural and humanitarian fields predetermined the opening of the consulate in the province. It is expected that the Honorary Consulate will become a linking bridge between the Kazakhstani and East Javan business circles.
 
Putranto stressed that the appointment of one of the leaders of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Indonesia as the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan is of great importance in promoting practical interaction with Kazakhstani businessmen. He expressed hope that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will give an additional impetus to increasing trade turnover, strengthening cooperation in the field of investment and tourism.
 
Within the framework of the business forum, the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Surabaya Ali Affandi and Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Almaty Akerkin Yeraliyeva delivered presentations about doing business in both cities.
 
KAZAKH INVEST Company presented information to Indonesian businessmen about the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan and main preferences for investors, invited Indonesian companies to jointly develop projects in priority sectors of the country’s economy.
 
KTZ Express JSC presented the transit and transport potential of Kazakhstan, including the Kazakhstani terminal in the Chinese port of Lianyungang.
 
In turn, QazTrade JSC spoke about the main items of Kazakhstan’s exports, key areas of Kazakhstan’s trade policy, measures to support exporters, noting the great potential for increasing trade with East Java.
 
At the same time, representatives of the Astana International Financial Center invited Indonesian companies to active cooperation in the financial sector, strengthening cooperation in the field of Islamic banking and financial technologies.
 
Also, presentations about the interest in cooperation with Kazakhstan were made by the food producer Finna Group (produces Kapal Api coffee), manufacturer of mechanical, electrical and medical equipment Samator, association for the organization of Hajj and Umrah AMPHURI, logistics company PELINDO.
 
At the end of the event, Deputy Sambuaga underlined that Kazakhstan and Indonesia have great potential for increasing the volume of trade and, in particular, in non-primary goods. He said that the Ministry of Trade of Indonesia is ready to work closely with its Kazakhstani partners on this issue.
 
In East Java province, with a population of more than 40 million people, the main cluster of Indonesian industry is concentrated, including the textile, footwear, furniture, chemical, metallurgical, pharmaceutical industries. Surabaya is the second largest city, economic center and port of the country after Jakarta. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakhstan, Mongolia continue constructive coop at intl arena

02.09.2022, 11:38 5106
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Gabit Koishibayev met with Foreign Policy Adviser to the President of Mongolia Erdenetsogt Odbayar, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.
 
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the state and perspective areas of cooperation between the two countries, and also discussed the schedule of bilateral events for the coming period, including within the framework of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Mongolia celebrated this year. In particular, they noted the importance of thorough preparation for the next meeting of the Kazakh-Mongolian Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, planned this autumn, as well as the qualitative study of mutual contacts and high-level visits. Odbayar expressed interest in Kazakhstan's participation in the project to plant a billion trees, launched in Mongolia at the initiative of President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh. He also named the joint development of the "green" economy, cooperation in the field of ensuring food security and public health as priority areas for the mutual application of forces.
 
In turn, Koishibayev, noting the similarity of the goals and objectives of the national programs and projects of the two countries in these areas, proposed to include these issues in the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission in order to increase mutually beneficial cooperation in these areas. At the same time, congratulating the counterpart on the approval of the Mongolian Government’s new members, which took place the day before, he expressed the readiness of the Kazakh diplomatic mission to actively promote the establishment of direct ties between the relevant ministries and departments of the two countries in order to further strengthen the Kazakh-Mongolian partnership in all areas.
 
During the conversation, certain issues of interaction between Kazakhstan and Mongolia in international affairs, mutual support within the framework of such multilateral formats as the UN, CICA and the IAEA, as well as cooperation in promoting candidacies and global initiatives of the two countries were also discussed.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Tokayev, Putin talk over phone

01.09.2022, 20:22 10041
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Akorda reports.
 
In the spirit of mutual trust, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged views on the further development of strategic partnership and alliance relations between the two states.
 
During the conversation, the heads of state noted the effective interaction of governments on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for agreeing to take part in the CIS, CICA summits, as well as in the meeting of the heads of state "Central Asia – Russia", which will be held in mid-October in the capital of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev and President Putin agreed to maintain constant working contacts.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Foreign investors to get residence permit in Kazakhstan - President

01.09.2022, 16:15 10206
Foreign investors to get residence permit in Kazakhstan - President
Images | Depositphotos
Foreign businessmen investing more than $300,000 in Kazakhstan economy will receive a 10-year visa and a residence permit, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Foreign businessmen investing more than $300,000 in our economy will get a chance to receive a 10-year visa and a residence permit", he said delivering his annual Address to the Nation.

 
He added that the policy of resettlement of compatriots and internal migration regulation will be reformed as well.
 

In this issue we should apply the approaches which take into account the demographic and economic tendencies as well as national interests", the President noted. 

 
Vatican Ambassador on Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan

01.09.2022, 15:07 7636
Vatican Ambassador - Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan Francis Assisi Chullikatt spoke of the details of the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan and invited the diplomatic corps to attend a Holy Mass, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Vatican Ambassador said he was impressed by the program of reforms announced by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that the latter made a bold address.
 

A bright future is ahead for you", said Francis Assisi Chullikatt.

 
He also spoke in detail of the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan, which include him delivering speech in front of the diplomatic corps and civil society at Qazaqstan concert hall on September 12, joining the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and holing a Holy Mass on September 14, which is expected to gather around 6-10 thousand people.
 
Earlier it was reported that Pope Francis is to hold a Holy Mass within the EXPO International Exhibition Center. 
 
