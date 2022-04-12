Система Orphus

Kazakhstan names new Labor and Social Protection of Population Minister

11.04.2022, 11:20 5836
Images | telegram/ board 1
Tamara Duissenova has been appointed the new Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State decreed to appoint Tamara Duissenova the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Prior to the appointment Ms Duissenova served as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-head of the department for control over inquiries at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Tamara Duissenova graduated from the Tashkent Institute of National Economy in 1987. Throughout her professional career she served as the first deputy akim (mayor) of Shymkent city, deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region, Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, as well as deputy akim (governor) of South Kazakhstan region.
 
She also was the Minister of Healthcare and Social Development between 2014 and 2017 and the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population between 2017 and 2018. In 2019 she was named the Secretary of the Nur Otan Party (present-day Amanat Party).
 
In May 2020 she took up the post of the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-head of the department for control over inquiries at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
Salary increase will affect more than 1 million Kazakhstanis

11.04.2022, 16:40 5836
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov, Kazpravda.kz reports citing the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state was informed about the progress of the Program to increase the income of the population.
 
Yeraly Tugzhanov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev that the salary increase would affect more than 1 million public sector employees and production personnel of the quasi-public sector.
 
It also provides for an increase in the labor income of 2.8 million employees of large businesses receiving state support by establishing counter obligations to business.
 
 The President was informed about the Government's plans to create new jobs through the implementation of investment projects in various sectors of the economy, increasing business income, as well as new industries in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, IT technology and the petrochemical industry.
 
In addition, as the Deputy Prime Minister said, measures are envisaged to support socially vulnerable segments of the population. For example, within the framework of the Baqytty Otbasy project, 20 thousand women with many children and raising children with disabilities will be covered by employment measures.
 
For the employment of young people, the Youth Practice and First Job projects will be implemented, and grants up to 400 MCI will also be issued.
 
Following the meeting, the Head of State noted the exceptional importance of increasing the income of the population and instructed to keep this issue under special control of the Government.
 
We support Tokayev's political agenda - US Deputy Secretary of State

11.04.2022, 15:46 5836
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya confirmed the support of the United States of America for the political agenda of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazpravda.kz correspondent reports.
 
Uzra Zeya said that the United States and Kazakhstan are celebrating the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations.
 

I would like to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening relations with Kazakhstan. We have a fairly constructive dialogue. I would also like to note the US support for Tokayev's political agenda, which was announced on March 16. Kazakhstan is critical to our goals of promoting a stable and prosperous Central Asia, where independent states can pursue their sovereign interests with the partners they choose," she said.

 
Tokayev holds phone conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov

06.04.2022, 17:20 28211
The Presidents discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership focusing on the enhancement of trade and economic cooperation and interaction in the international arena, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State noted that his State visit to Kyrgyzstan in May this year will definitely give a serious impetus to the strategic partnership between the two countries.
 
Tokayev also congratulated Sadyr Japarov on the successful completion of the talks over the status of the Kumtor gold deposit.
 
The two also exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.
 
Prosecutor General reported to Tokayev on return of assets from abroad

06.04.2022, 17:10 28386
Images | Akorda
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Prosecutor General Berik Asylov, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
 
The head of state listened to the report of the Prosecutor General on the course of the investigation into the January events.
 
The President was also informed about the intensification of work on the return of assets from abroad. In order to identify the leakage of criminal capital of the defendants in high-profile criminal cases, their transfers abroad are analyzed.
 
Berik Asylov reported to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the implementation of his instructions, voiced in a recent Address to the people of Kazakhstan. In particular, amendments are being prepared to Article 83 of the Constitution on the right of the Prosecutor General to apply to the Constitutional Court, and the development of a new Constitutional Law "On the Prosecutor's Office" has begun. The priority of the profile law will be the protection of the constitutional rights and freedoms of citizens.
 
The draft law is planned to include provisions on the mechanism of interaction with the Commissioner for Human Rights, human rights activists and civil society, increasing the independence and responsibility of prosecutors.
 
In addition, the Head of State was informed about the implementation of instructions regarding the empowerment of prosecutors to investigate torture, strengthening responsibility for domestic violence.
 
Noting the importance of intensifying the interaction of the supervisory body with the public, the President gave a number of instructions to the Prosecutor General. 
 
World leaders congratulate Kazakh President on Ramadan

06.04.2022, 17:04 28386
World leaders sent congratulatory telegrams to the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on the occasion of the beginning of the sacred month of Ramadan, the Akorda press service reports.
 
President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that strong friendship, good neighborliness, strategic partnership binding the two nations have grown rapidly recently. He expressed confidence that widening of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will benefit not only prosperity of both neighboring nations but also ensuring peace, stability in the entire region.
 
In his telegram King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud wished Kassym-Jomart Tokayev good health and happiness, and fraternal people of Kazakhstan further development and prosperity.
 
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, President of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas, King of Jordan Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, and other foreign leaders extended their congratulations on Ramadan.
 
Tokayev holds meeting with Samruk Kazyna Chairman Almassadam Satkaliyev

05.04.2022, 22:57 32401
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of Samruk Kazyna National Welfare Fund Almassadam Satkaliyev during which he was presented with a report on the activity of the Fund for the three months of 2022, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Almassadam Satkaliyev reported on the production and financial indicators of the Fund as well as the forecast for the current year. According to the information presented the Fund has so far achieved the planned targets. It is expected that such a trend will continue this year.
 
The Board Chairman also informed the Head of State about the implementation of priority projects of the Funs and the possible expansion of this list.
 
Following the meeting, Tokayev have a number of concrete instructions regarding the activity of Samruk Kazyna.
 
New Mayor of Zhanaozen city named

05.04.2022, 20:21 32401
Images | Akimat of the region
Aibek Kossuakov was named new Mayor of Zhanaozen city, Mangistau region, Kazinform reports.

Aibek Kossuakov is a graduate of the Yessnov Caspian State University, Kunayev Transport and Law University.

He began his professional career in 1997 as an operator at Karazhanbasmunay. Between 2001 and 2004 he worked in the private sector. From 2004 to 2006 he was Executive Director of Zhazyk JSC. In 2007 and 2020 he was Chairman of the Board of Taushyk auyl sharuashylygy.

In January 2020 and up until now he acted as the governor of Tupkaragansk district, Mangistau region.
 
President Tokayev meets with Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov

05.04.2022, 20:06 30596
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Minister of Energy Bolat Akchulakov. During the meeting, the Head of State heard a report on the main indicators of the development of the fuel and energy complex of the country and the measures taken due to the situation in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The minister reported the President on the finalization of the comprehensive plan for the development of the gas sector, providing for the improvement of pricing for liquified gas taking into account the containment of costs for the socially disadvantaged, improvement of the resource base, further gasification of the regions, modernization and expansion of gas transport system of Kazakhstan.
 
Tokayev instructed the minister of energy to handle the increasing number of accidents at the enterprises of fuel and energy complex of the country, in particular the situation at the Petropavlovsk Central Heating and Power Plant-2.
 
