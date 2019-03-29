Kazakhstan officially confirmed its participation in EXPO-2020 in Dubai

Astana. 10 May. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan Ambassador Kairat Lama Sharif handed a letter on behalf of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev to the Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with confirmation of Kazakhstan's official participation in the World Exhibition EXPO-2020 in Dubai, the press of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reported.



"Kazakhstan highly appreciates the support of the Emirates for hosting EXPO-2017 in Astana, and in this regard, the Arab side has been allocated one of the largest pavilions. Between the organizing committee of Astana EXPO-2017 and the Bureau "EXPO-2020 Dubai" established practical cooperation. In this context, the intersection of exhibition themes is of no small importance, which gives us a good chance to work together, to search together and find common approaches for long-term cooperation," the Ambassador said.



In turn, the Sheikh welcomed Kazakhstan's official participation in EXPO-2020 in Dubai, stressing that this decision will further strengthen and expand fraternal relations between 2 countries.



"The theme of the Emirates exhibition "Connecting Minds, Creating the Future" focuses on the expression of 3 key aspects that reveal its meaning: "Opportunity", "Mobility" and "Sustainability" ("Opportunity ", "Mobility "and" Sustainability"). The choice of one of the directions by the Kazakhstani side will give an opportunity to demonstrate to your whole world the achievements in the field of human capital development, the growth of the well-being of the society, the development of innovations and technological potential that can contribute to increasing competitiveness and raising the well-being of people," the Sheikh noted.



It also became known that Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Aslanbek Amrin was appointed as the General Commissioner of the Kazakhstan section at the exhibition.



