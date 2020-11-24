Kazakhstan parties admitted to elections after rebranding

The parties that underwent rebranding were admitted to the elections of Majilis and Maslikhat deputies, as became known at the Central Election Commission’s meeting.





CEC member Asylbek Smagulov said that on November 5, 2020, the Central Election Commission adopted resolutions on the admission of 6 political parties to the elections of Majilis and Maslikhat deputies of Kazakhstan Parliament, elected by party lists.





At the same time, according to the Ministry of Justice, on November 11, 2020, the Birlik political party was re-registered as the ADAL political party, and on November 12, 2020, the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan was re-registered as the People's Party of Kazakhstan.





All branches of the ADAL political party and the People's Party of Kazakhstan have undergone re-registration with the Justice authorities in 14 regions, Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.





Thus, the Central Election Commission adopted a resolution on the admission of the ADAL political party and the People's Party of Kazakhstan to the elections of Majilis and Maslikhat deputies.





Chairman of the Central Election Commission Berik Imashev noted that the ADAL party had re-registered its branch in Turkestan region and registered it in Shymkent. In this regard, the party was allowed to participate in the elections to maslikhats in all the regions.













