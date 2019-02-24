Kazakhstan President against wearing hijabs in schools

Almaty. March 11. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, during his working trip to the South Kazakhstan region said that he considers unacceptable wearing hijabs in educational institutions in Kazakhstan, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"I have always been against headscarves and hijabs. Our women have never worn them and have never hid their faces," Nazarbayev said at a meeting with intellectuals in Turkestan on Friday.



"We respect the Muslim traditions, but we have our own path, our own cultural values. Young people are now wearing hijabs and headscarves at schools and universities. I have always been against it," he said.



