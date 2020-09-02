Kazakhstan President instructed to create a single platform for online petitions

Kazakhstan needs a single platform for online petitions. This was stated by the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, speaking with a message to the people at a joint meeting of the Houses of Parliament.





According to the President, it is necessary to recognize that formalism and lack of efficiency are widely present in the work of state bodies. Citizens are forced to demand a solution to their local problems from the central government and file complaints to the Head of State.





Thanks to social networks, problems that cannot be solved on the ground become known throughout the country. We need to create a single legitimate institution of online petitions for citizens to initiate reforms and proposals. Such a mechanism must be completely protected from any manipulation. The government, in cooperation with civil society needs to develop a regulatory framework and resolve all technical issues related to this important project," Tokayev said.

























