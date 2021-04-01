Kazakhstan President signed amendments to legislation on science

The President has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Science Issues, the presidential press office said.

The law expands the functions of national scientific councils in terms of financing commercialization projects from the state budget.

For the transparency of competitive procedures, it is proposed to vest the National Center for State Scientific and Technical Expertise with new functions in the formation and directing to national scientific councils of a ranked list of scientific, R&D projects and programs, commercialization projects.

The decisions of the national scientific councils on funding are planned to be made by open vote and only within the limits of the amounts approved in the budget.

