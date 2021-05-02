Kazakhstan President signed legislative amendments on tourism activities

The President signed Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Tourism Activities, the presidential press office said on Friday.





The improvement of the regulatory policy in the field of tourism was also brought in line with the Business Code. These are such norms as splitting the license for tour operator activity into subtypes: in outbound tourism, in the inbound and domestic tourism, as well as the regulation of preventive control without visiting.





The authorized and other state bodies are vested with additional competencies in connection with the new state support measures for the tourism sector.





It is noted that the adopted norms will help to bring the share of the industry in GDP to 8% or 9.3 trillion tenge.





The text of the law is published in the press.













