Kazakhstan ratified Protocol on amendments to Treaty on EAEU

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014, and also on the amendment and termination of certain international treaties," Kazpravda.kz refers to the Akorda press service reporting.





The text of the law is published in the press.





As noted in the conclusion to the draft law, given the expiration of the specified term, the Protocol provides for fixing new standards for the distribution of the amounts of import customs duties on a permanent basis for the Republic of Armenia - 1.220%, the Republic of Belarus - 4.860%, the Republic of Kazakhstan - 6.955%, the Kyrgyz Republic - 1.900%, Russian Federation - 85.065%.





Minister of National Economy Ruslan Dalenov noted that these standards are designed to provide a proportionate approach to the distribution of import customs duties between the EAEU member states.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.