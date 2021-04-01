Система Orphus

Kazakhstan ratifies Nairobi International Convention on Removal of Wrecks

31.03.2021 2080
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has inked the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Nairobi International Convention on Removal of Wrecks as of 2007", the presidential press office said.
 
The text of the Law is set to be published in the press.


 
 This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.

When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.

Comments

relevant news

Most read