Kazakhstan ready to share best practices with WHO, PM

22.09.2022, 10:10 9431
Images | primeminister.kz
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov and Dr Hans Kluge, the WHO Regional Director for Europe, met to debate the country’s healthcare further development issues and international health initiatives of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.
 
The sides discussed the country’s measures to expand and raise quality of medical services, homegrown coronavirus vaccine QazVac registration and export issues, insurance of professional responsibility of health workers, strengthening their status and social protection, and holding the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe in Astana in 2023.
 
The PM noted that Kazakhstan fully supports the WHO work in order to improve the national health systems and appreciates its contribution to effective pandemic responses.
 

We are ready to continue our cooperation and share best practices in all priority areas," the PM said.

 
He also added that in the near future the Government will gradually increase salaries of health workers, update medical infrastructure, including rural ones, expand funding of scientific research.
 
For his part, Kluge said that the WHO supports Kazakhstan’s health initiatives, as well as expanding people’s access to medical services and ensuring health workers’ social welfare. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Astana hosts XX jubilee meeting of SCO Prosecutors General

23.09.2022, 12:17 96
Astana hosts today XX jubilee meeting of the SCO Prosecutors General, Kazinform reports.
 
Deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Daurenbekov read out a message of welcome from President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev to the event participants.
 
In his message, the Head of State highly appreciated the role of the prosecutor’s office in ensuring the rule of law and building a just society.
 

Kazakhstan highly appreciates long-standing cooperation among the SCO regulatory bodies. Countering trans-national crimes is one of the major objectives of the SCO, solution of which contributes to the strengthening of regional security. The traditional annual meetings of the SCO prosecutors general became an effective tool of implementation of general law policy," the message reads.

 

The agenda of the XX jubilee meeting includes an issue of recovery of assets illegally transferred abroad. This problem gains special relevance in the context of transformation of the SCO into a global economic platform. It is evident that full-fledged use of a huge potential of the mutually beneficial partnership to a great extent depends on the efficiency of the joint fight against transnational economic crimes. I am confident that new approaches will be developed in this area at today’s event. I wish success to the participants of the meeting," reads the letter.

 
Nomination of presidential candidates kicks off in Kazakhstan

23.09.2022, 11:25 141
Nomination of presidential candidates started today, September 23, 2022 in Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
 

As of 10:35 a.m. there were recorded no applications yet," secretary of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Yerman briefed reporters.

 
As earlier reported, nomination of candidates for the President of Kazakhstan will last until October 11. Republican public associations registered duly has the right to nominate candidates for the President of Kazakhstan.
 
On September 21 the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential election. The election will be held on November 20. 
 
Informal ministerial meeting of CICA and CSTO Council of Foreign Ministers held in New York

23.09.2022, 11:13 31
Images | gov.kz
An informal ministerial meeting of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly under the chairmanship of Kazakhstan, which was attended by the foreign ministers of the CICA member states. The meeting focused on the preparation for the 6th CICA Summit scheduled for October 12-13 this year in Astana, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
 
Opening the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi noted the importance of the upcoming CICA Summit, which will launch the transformation of the Forum into a full-fledged international organization, and expressed gratitude to the member states for supporting this initiative.
 
The participants discussed the final documents planned for adoption at the upcoming Summit, including the draft of the main final document of the Summit, the Regulations on the CICA Foundation, the statements of the leaders of the CICA member states on cooperation in the field of secure use of information and communication technologies, the CICA Action Plan for the Implementation of the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy, etc.
 
In addition, an exchange of views took place on the prospects for further institutional development of the CICA and practical steps to advance the transformation process of the organization.
 
During the event, the Executive Director of the CICA Secretariat, Kairat Sarybay, informed the participants about the main organizational and protocol issues of the upcoming Summit.
 
The participants agreed to continue active joint work within the framework of the Forum in order to successfully conduct the 6th CICA Summit.
 
During the meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the heads of the foreign ministries of the CSTO member states exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda, reviewed a wide range of current activities and discussed the further development of the Organization.
 
The ministers also discussed the engagement of the CSTO member states within the framework of the implementation of the parties’ priorities outlined in the agenda of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, as well as collaboration on the adoption of the UN General Assembly resolution on cooperation between the UN and the CSTO.
 
Source: kazinform 
 
Situation at Kazakh-Russian border is under control – National Security Committee

23.09.2022, 10:20 26
The number of foreigners arriving in Kazakhstan keeps rising at the Kazakh-Russian border, Kazinform learned from the Frontier Guard Service of the National Security Committee.
 

All the 30 automobile border-crossing points are functioning in a routine mode. The situation is under a special control. The Frontier Guard Service and authorized state bodies are ensuring security and public tranquility at the border checkpoints, and are interacting with their Russian colleagues," a press release reads. 

 
Source: kazinform 
 
President Tokayev holds meeting of Security Council

22.09.2022, 16:34 8981
President Kassym-Jomar Tokayev has held an operational meeting of the Security council, Kazinform learned from the press service of Akorda.
 
The meeting agenda included the issues of international and regional security in the context of the President’s recent visit to New York, his participation in the 77 th session of the UN General Assembly and the meetings with the leaders of other countries, UN leadership and U.S. business communities.
 
At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of assignments. 
 
Kazakh CEC makes public Presidential Election process

22.09.2022, 12:18 9256
Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov announced the early presidential election process, Kazinform reports.
 
Presidential candidates will be nominated between September 23 and October 11, 2022.
 
The qualifying procedure for presidential candidates will take place between September 23 and October 21.
 
The election campaign will run for 28 days from 06:00 p.m. October 21 until November 18.
 
November 19 in the campaign silence day.
 
November 20 is the voting day.
 
Preliminary results will be summed from November 21 to November 22. Until November 27 the election results will be announced, the President-elect will be registered. 
 
Presidential candidates nominating dates announced

22.09.2022, 11:26 9341
Presidential candidates will be nominated in Kazakhstan between September 23 and October 11, 2022, Kazinform reports.
 

Nomination will start on September 23 and end at 06:00 p.m. October 11 this year," deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan Konstantin Petrov said.

 
Earlier the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, signed a decree on early presidential elections in Kazakhstan. The election will be held on November 20, 2022. 
 
Kazakh Head of State to ensure fair presidential election

21.09.2022, 18:14 21421
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted in his address that he would ensure that the election campaign is to be held in strict compliance with the law, Kazinform reports.
 

As the incumbent Head of State, I ensure that the holding of election campaign will be in strict compliance with the law. It will be held in a just, open way and with the broad participation of domestic and international observers," Tokayev noted in his address to the people of Kazakhstan following the signing of the decree on the holding of an early presidential election on November 20 this year.

 
According to him, the election will launch an election cycle, which will drastically reboot the entire political system of the country.
 

This will enable us to focus on tackling long-term tasks in the future so as to ensure sustainable economic growth, increase the wellbeing, and standard of life of citizens," reads the address. 

 
Most read