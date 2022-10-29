This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan ready to strengthen industrial coop with Belarus, PM
Tokayev expresses condolences to Iran’s leader Ebrahim Raisi over terror attack
At this difficult moment, sharing the bitterness of the loss I express on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and personally s incere condolences to You and family members and close ones of those killed as well as the entire Iranian people. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," reads the letter.
CIS to strengthen ties in youth sphere
CIS executive committee studies opportunities for rapprochement with other countries
Kazakhstan keen on expanding cooperation within CIS – PM Smailov
Last year the CIS celebrated its 30th anniversary. Today the Commonwealth is entering a new stage of its development. Over the past years, the organization has proved its relevance, and turned into a solid foundation for friendly relations between our countries. The multifaceted cooperation is built on the principles of mutual trust, pragmatism and maintaining a balance of interests," Smailov said at the extended meeting of the CIS Heads of Government Council in Astana.
Thanks to the measures taken within the Organization, many issues related to education, healthcare, social affairs and civil law have been successfully resolved. Our citizens enjoy visa-free travel between the states. Kazakhstan, as one of the active participants in the CIS, is interested in expanding cooperation, strengthening its potential and unlocking its capabilities," Alikhan Smailov added.
Bishkek to host next meeting of Council of CIS Heads of Governments
The next meeting of the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states will take place next June 2 in Bishkek," head of the CIS executive committee Sergey Lebedev said addressing the Council of the Heads of Governments of CIS member states underway in Astana.
President holds meeting with CIS Heads of Government Council members
At the recent Summit of the CIS Heads of State, we recorded our common aspiration to build up mutual cooperation and to help strengthen economic potential," the Head of State said.
This issue gains more relevance, and I suppose, that the CIS member countries will jointly work on development of the existing potential, while boosting trade en North-South route with access to the markets of Iran, Persian Gulf and India," the President said.
CIS nations seeking for new directions for cooperation, Kazakh PM
CIS Heads of Government Council begins its meeting in Astana
