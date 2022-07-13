Система Orphus

Kazakhstan reopens 12 checkpoints at borders with Russia and Uzbekistan

11.07.2022, 21:55 4946
The interdepartmental commission for the non-spread of COVID-19 decided to remove the restrictions on the operation of 12 checkpoints at borders with Russia and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the commission's Telegram channel. 
 
Following the Kazakh government's order, checkpoints at the border with Russia, including Kandybai, Akbalshyk, Kyzyl Zhar, Naiza, Zhzkent, Baitanat, Koyanbai, Orda, Shagan, and Karashatau) and Tselinniy and Syrdarya checkpoints bordering Uzbekistan are to resume operations starting from July 12, 2022. 
 
The health ministry recommends getting vaccines against the coronavirus infection to prevent imported cases and the spread of COVID-19 within the country.
 
Kazakhstan, Russia to launch new flights

12.07.2022, 16:55 1336
Kazakhstan and Russia have launched new regular flights en route Almaty-Chelyabinsk and Aktobe-Zhukovsky, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development of Kazakhstan.
 
Russian airline Red Wings is to launch regular passenger flights en route Almaty-Chelyabinsk once a week on Sundays starting from July 17 as well as to run Aktobe-Zhukovsky flights on Fridays and Sundays from July 22. The flights are to be operated on SU-95 aircraft.
 
The flights are to facilitate further development of trade and economic, investment, tourist, and cultural cooperation between the countries.
 
President Tokayev holds phone conversation with Vladimir Putin

12.07.2022, 16:15 1251
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.
 
During the phone conversation the presidents expressed satisfaction with the current state of cooperation between the two nations.
 
The President of Kazakhstan positively assessed the dynamic interaction between the Kazakh and Russian governments aimed at solving the pressing issues in economic as well as transport and logistic relations of the two countries.
 
Kazakhstan introduces visa free travel for citizens of India, Iran, and China

11.07.2022, 11:15 4811
Images | Depositphotos
According to Decree 464 of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan dated 7 July 2022, the Kazakh authorities have introduced a visa-free entry regime for citizens of the People’s Republic of China, the Republic of India, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which will allow citizens of these countries a continuous visa-free stay in Kazakhstan for up to 14 days. 
 
The Decree further clarifies that the maximum duration of the visitor’s visa-free stays is 42 days within every 180 days, the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Office informs. 
 
The decision aims to further enhance the country’s favorable investment climate, promote direct contact between businesses, and to better utilize its potential for international tourist visits.
 
 Earlier, on 1 January 2022, the Kazakh government resumed visa-free entry to Kazakhstan for citizens of 57 other nations.


Source: Kazinform
 
Kazakhstan, Thailand celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations

08.07.2022, 16:45 17836
Images | Depositphotos
The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Thailand commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this week, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
In recognition of this symbolic date Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand exchanged congratulatory letters.
 
For 30 years, the two states have been developing mutually advantageous collaboration in view of their common interests in the field of security, trade, tourism, culture and education. Sister cities Nur-Sultan and Bangkok, Shymkent and Pattaya, have developed partner ties. Numerous joint events have been organized through state bodies, parliaments, business groups, scientific, educational and cultural centers.
 
Kazakhstan and Thailand also maintain good cooperation within the United Nations, Conference for Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, Asian Cooperation Dialogue and other international platforms. Representatives of the Kingdom have taken part in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives to consolidate mutual respect and tolerance between followers of various denominations.
 
Sharing similar geopolitical characteristics as natural transit hubs in Asia, Kazakhstan and Thailand remain committed to further progress of the bilateral cooperation.
 
CPC sends petition to Novorossiysk court to suspend execution of judge's ruling

07.07.2022, 12:10 22931
Images | cpc.ru
JSC Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R sent its petition to Novorossiysk Primorsky District Court with a request to suspend the execution of the judge's ruling on the administrative suspension of CPC-R's activities, Kazinform reports. 
 

Under the Ruling of the judge of Primorsky District Court of Novorossiysk, Krasnodar Krai, JSC "Caspian Pipeline Consortium-R" has been sentenced to administrative suspension of activities for thirty (30) days by virtue of Part 4, Article 14.1.2. of the RF CoAO. Pursuant to Article 32.12 of the RF CoAO, a ruling of a judge, body, or official, who imposed an administrative penalty in the form of administrative suspension of activity, is executed by the bailiff-executor of the ruling immediately after the issuance of such a ruling. In the event of administrative suspension of activity, sealing of premises, places of storage of goods and other tangible assets, cash desks, as well as other measures for the execution of the actions specified in the Ruling on administrative suspension of activity, necessary for the execution of the administrative punishment in the form of administrative suspension of activity, shall be applied," the company informs on its website. 

 
At the same time, the law does not allow the application of measures that may lead to irreversible consequences for the production process, the company notes. 
 

CPC-R JSC is a business with pressing continuity, immediate suspension of its activity may lead to irreversible consequences for the operation process, emergence, and development of an adverse and uncontrollable process at a technical facility, including its destruction, since the process requirements for oil transportation do not allow the immediate and simultaneous shutdown of operation. The possibility of occurrence of the aforesaid negative consequences in the event of immediate suspension of activities allows CPC-R JSC to apply for suspension of execution of the Ruling issued by the judge of Novorossiysk Primorsky District Court dated 5 July 2022 on Case No. 5-1188/2022 on administrative suspension of activities of CPC-R JSC until the judicial act which will be passed on the results of consideration of the sent complaint enters into force," a press release reads. 

 
Earlier it was reported that CPC had to suspend its activity for 30 days in compliance with a Ruling of the Novorossiysk Court. Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov held a meeting of the Cabinet to discuss the situation at CPC. 
 
The CPC Pipeline System is one of CIS largest energy investment projects that involves foreign capital. The length of the Tengiz – Novorossiysk pipeline is 1,511 km. This route moves over two-thirds of all Kazakhstan export oil along with crude from Russian fields including those in the Caspian region. CPC Marine Terminal is equipped with three Single Point Moorings (SPM), allowing tankers to be loaded safely at a significant distance offshore, including in poor weather conditions.
 
Kazakhstan’s President discusses global food crisis with European Council President

05.07.2022, 11:40 29616
The President of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had a phone call with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel. The heads have discussed the Kazakhstan-EU enhanced partnership agenda, thoroughly exchanged their views on the state of world affairs and growing food and energy security crises. President Tokayev had warmly recalled his robust discussions with President Michel while visiting Brussels last year. 
 
President Tokayev noted that all the agreements reached during that visit would contribute into further strengthening of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation. "Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian country to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union," the President said. He added that Kazakhstan is committed to developing sustainable relations with the EU that "is country’s largest trading partner". 
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of international efforts to ease the growing geopolitical tension, build confidence and restore trust on the most pressing issues of global agenda.
 
 "Kazakhstan could contribute by acting as a buffer market between East and West, South and North," President Tokayev said. He invited the European Union to consider greater engagement with regional efforts to further develop transcontinental corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. 
 
President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute into global efforts to tackle issues of food and energy security, as well as to engage Kazakhstan’s resources to stabilize world and European markets. He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s long-term commitments to international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan and assist development in that country.

Source: Kazinform
 
Tokayev holds phone talk with President of European Council Charles Michel

04.07.2022, 18:15 39181
Images | Akorda
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a phone conversation with President of the European Council Mr. Charles Michel, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled a meeting held with President Michel in Brussels in November 2021, and underlined the importance of implementing the agreements reached.
 
The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan was the first country in Central Asia to sign an Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union, which upgraded our relations to a new level. Our country is committed to developing sustainable ties with the EU, Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed the topical issues of the regional and global agenda. In particular, they expressed concern regarding the escalating food crisis.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of concerted efforts to ease the ongoing global tensions and launch a confidential dialogue on the most pressing issues.
 

Kazakhstan could contribute by acting as a "buffer market" between East and West, South and North," the Head of State said regarding the deepening geo-economic fractures.

 
The President also called on the European Union to cooperate in developing alternative transcontinental corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has also expressed concern about the risks to global energy security and emphasized Kazakhstan’s readiness to use its hydrocarbon potential to stabilize the situation in the world and European markets.
 
The Head of State reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to the international community’s efforts in bringing sustainable peace to Afghanistan and providing assistance to that country.
 
In conclusion, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reiterated his invitation to Charles Michel to pay a reciprocal visit to Kazakhstan.
 
Kazakh PM meets heads of Russian major companies

04.07.2022, 15:52 38611
Kazakh PM meets heads of Russian major companies
Images | Press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov who is paying a working visit to Yekaterinburg has held a number of meetings with the chiefs of major Russian companies, Kazinform reports citing primeminister.kz.
 
Thus, at the meeting with Director-General of KAMAZ PJSC Sergey Kogogin, the sides discussed the implementation of new projects, supply of equipment, and launch of the centers for maintenance of commercial equipment.
 
Sergey Kogogin informed Alikhan Smailov about the current activity of his company, implementation of joint projects, and expressed readiness of KAMAZ PJSC to fulfill all the obligations undertaken before.
 
Prime Minister Smailov said that joint projects with KAMAZ PJSC became the first to be implemented under the Joint Action Program in the field of Kazakh-Russian Industrial Cooperation.
 
According to the Kazakh Prime Minister, Kazakhstan creates all conditions to ensure a favorable business climate: special economic and industrial zones are operating, beneficial lending and lease financing are offered by the development institutes, and governmental support and preferences for investors have been formalized in legislation.
 
Alikhan Smailov also met with President of Russian Copper Company Vsevolod Levin. The parties discussed the implementation of new projects in the mining sector.
 
Thus, Aktobe Copper Company plans to implement four projects on the construction of underground mines by 2024. The total cost of the projects is 190 billion tenge.
 
Vsevolod Levin told Alikhan Smailov about the industrial activity of Russian Copper Company in Aktobe region and the plans to implement projects at Koksay deposit in Zhetysu region and at Aidarly deposit in Abai region.
 
Alikhan Smailov emphasized the importance of the development of Koksay and Aidarly deposits for Kazakhstan. He said that Kazakhstan is interested in the production and further processing of raw materials and the manufacture of value-added products.
 
