Kazakhstan, Russia debate inter-parliamentary cooperation issues

Photo: Senate's press service

Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Qasym-Jomart Toqayev received on Thursday a delegation of the Federation Council of Russia led by head of the Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev, the Senate's press service reports.The Kazakh Speaker stressed that Kazakhstan and Russia enjoy friendly and long-standing relations.

He also told about the Senate role in the country's political system and the Chamber's work aimed at realization of the social doctrine of President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced at the XVIII congress of Nur Otan Party. An unprecedented amount up to USD 6.5 bln will be allotted to fulfill the tasks set.

According to him, the Russian delegation's visit is important for further strengthening of cooperation between the upper chambers of parliaments of two states. The Speaker highly appreciated efficient cooperation of the legislative bodies of both countries in inter-parliamentary structures of CIS, CSTO, and OSCE.

Special attention was paid to Eurasian integration processes.

In his turn, Kosachev noted the high level of bilateral strategic partnership. He also said that Russia highly appreciates the role of President Nursultan Nazarbayev as an author of the Eurasian Union, his initiatives aimed at development of integration processes in the in the post-Soviet area.

The sides shared views on further development of inter-parliamentary ties and coordination of activities within international and regional organizations.

