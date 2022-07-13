Kazakhstan, Russia to launch new flights

The President of Kazakhstan, Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, had a phone call with the President of the European Council, Mr. Charles Michel. The heads have discussed the Kazakhstan-EU enhanced partnership agenda, thoroughly exchanged their views on the state of world affairs and growing food and energy security crises. President Tokayev had warmly recalled his robust discussions with President Michel while visiting Brussels last year.

President Tokayev noted that all the agreements reached during that visit would contribute into further strengthening of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation. "Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian country to sign the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement with the European Union," the President said. He added that Kazakhstan is committed to developing sustainable relations with the EU that "is country’s largest trading partner".

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of international efforts to ease the growing geopolitical tension, build confidence and restore trust on the most pressing issues of global agenda.

"Kazakhstan could contribute by acting as a buffer market between East and West, South and North," President Tokayev said. He invited the European Union to consider greater engagement with regional efforts to further develop transcontinental corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

President Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan’s readiness to contribute into global efforts to tackle issues of food and energy security, as well as to engage Kazakhstan’s resources to stabilize world and European markets. He also reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s long-term commitments to international efforts to stabilize Afghanistan and assist development in that country.



