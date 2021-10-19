Kazakhstan’s delegation arrives in Kabul

The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan On ratification of the Agreement on the joint (integrated) communications systems of the national forces of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the presidential press office said on Monday.
The text of the law is published in the press.
At the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council on Friday, President Tokayev said that 2022 was declared the Year of People’s Art and Cultural Heritage of the CIS member states.
He stressed that cultural and humanitarian sphere traditionally plays an important role in preserving historical ties and further rapprochement of the peoples.
2022, according to the Kazakh President, will see holding of some 100 events aimed at the preservation of historical ties as well as strengthening of cooperation in the sphere of culture, tourism and sport.
It was noted that implementation of the earlier adopted programs in the sphere of culture will also help deepen cooperation in that realm.
It bears to remind that the meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council was held in virtual format and chaired by Belarus.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed CIS member nations to speed up trade and economic cooperation.
The priority task is to accelerate and bolster trade and economic cooperation. According to some influential international organizations, the intra-regional sales of CIS member states reached over USD 91 bln or just 0.5% of the global trade. Thereat, the share of mutual trade between CIS countries accounts for just 20% of total commodity turnover of CIS countries and the foreign states," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
According to the President, those indicators show that there is a huge potential for boosting trade and economic ties.