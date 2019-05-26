Kazakhstan's land is not for sale to foreign nationals - Tokayev

Kazakhstan will not sell its land parcels to foreign nationals, the Kazakh President stated on May 21.

Kazakhstan's land is not for sale to foreign nationals. This is my firm position as the President of the country! The Kazakh President stated it at the meeting with the agrarians of Kostanay region," Press Secretary of the President Berik Uali informed via Facebook.

As reported before, on May 21, the Head of State paid a working visit to Kostanay region. The President visited a number of industrial facilities and farms and met with agricultural producers of the region.

