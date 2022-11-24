Система Orphus

Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev

23.11.2022, 21:40 12231
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The Kazakh President stressed that the strategic course of Kazakhstan aimed at all-round strengthening of ties of friendship, good neighborliness, and mutually beneficial cooperation with allies and partners in the region will remain unchanged.
 

We’re firmly determined to continue to take efforts to maintain the high level of relations with your countries both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tokayev at the CSTO meeting.

 
The Kazakh Head of State informed the meeting’s participants on the country’s stand on different areas of cooperation within the CSTO. In particular, he noted that the final meeting of the CSTO leaders takes place amid difficult geopolitical tensions and unprecedented challenges.
 

Growing turbulence in international affairs also hit the CSTO. In the region conflicts undermining the stability and security in the entire Eurasian space take place. It is vital to maintain and promote an open and constructive dialogue. It is an effective and the only feasible way out of difficult crises and disagreements," said the Kazakh President.

 
The Head of State supported the steps aimed at diplomatic settlement of Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
 
Tokayev also spoke of the Afghan situation in particular.
 

Finding ways to settle the situation in this country is one of the basic factors to ensure security on the southern frontiers of the CSTO. Kazakhstan aims at continuing the practical interaction with the Afghan leadership to deal with acute social and economic issues it faces. Humanitarian assistance is provided to Afghanistan," said the Kazakh Head of State.

 
The Kazakh President put forward a number of proposals to further promote interaction within the Organization. In particular, he named the promotion of CSTO’s peacekeeping capacity as the priority for the near future.
 

All conditions were created to hold fair elections - Senate Speaker

24.11.2022, 11:26 2701
Addressing the senators at the chamber’s plenary session today, Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev said that the Parliament faces a large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country, Kazinform reports.
 

In this crucial period, the people voted and made their choice in favor of strategic initiatives of the Head of State and building a Fair Kazakhstan. All the necessary conditions for holding transparent and fair elections have been created. Local and foreign observers stated that the voting process fully complied with the national legislation and international standards. These elections confirm that our country has entered a new stage of its development. Today we face a joint large-scale work on fulfillment of the tasks set by the President of the country. Together we must implement the priorities of the President’s election program," said Ashimbayev.

 
6,456,393 voters or 81.31% cast their ballots for incumbent President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the November 20 elections. 460,484 voters or 5.8% chose "none-of-the-above" option.
 

Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations

24.11.2022, 10:53 2796
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan's delegation led by First Deputy Foreign Minister Kairat Umarov and Chairman of the Board of the Nazarbayev Center for the Development of Interfaith and Inter-Civilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsembayev took part in the 9th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reported.
 
The forum was chaired by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and was also attended by the foreign ministers of Europe, the Middle East and Africa countries. In total, more than 1,000 delegates from 95 countries attended the event, including 44 ministerial-level delegations.
 
Speaking at the ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of the Alliance of Civilizations, Umarov noted Kazakhstan's rich experience in building a tolerant society, as well as the unique model of interfaith dialogue in our country.
 
Special attention was paid to the initiative of Kazakhstan - the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, as well as the results of the VII Congress held in September 2022 in Astana.
 
In particular, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the importance of joint efforts of the international community to promote inter-religious, intercultural, and inter-civilization dialogue.
 
On the sidelines of the Forum, Umarov held bilateral meetings with High Representative of the UN Secretary General for the Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Moratinos, Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Morocco Nasser Burita, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Hina Khar and Secretary General of the Council of Muslim Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam.
 
During the meetings, the parties discussed a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues. Foreign partners also congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the past presidential election, and noted that the people of Kazakhstan voted for progress and stability.

Source: kazinform 
 

President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine

24.11.2022, 09:48 2886
Images | akorda.kz
At the session of the CSTO Collective Security Council in Yerevan, Armenia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for searching for peaceful ways of regulation of the conflict around Ukraine, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service.
 

As for Ukraine, I believe it is high time for a joint, collective search for a peace formula. Any war ends with peace talks. Every chance should be used to achieve at least truce. The Istanbul round of negotiations gave hope for this, but the agreement was "undermined" for various reasons. We must not allow the fraternal Russian and Ukrainian peoples to part ways for tens or hundreds of years with mutual unhealed grievances," the Kazakh leader said.

 

Imangali Tassmagambetov appointed as CSTO general secretary

23.11.2022, 20:37 12306
Images | primeminister.kz
Imangali Tassmagambetov was named the new General Secretary of the Collective Security Treaty Organization during an opening of the CSTO session in Yerevan, Armenia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
Earlier it was reported that Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will addend a CSTO meeting as part of his working visit to Yerevan.
 
Attending the event will be Armenia Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kyrgyz Leader Sadyr Japarov, as well as Tajik Head of State Emomali Rahmon.
 
During the opening, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Tokayev on the re-election as President of Kazakhstan.
 

The agenda of today’s meeting is substantial. I hope that we will coordinate our alliance approaches and achieve coherent collective cooperation on current issues," said Pashinyan.

 
Imangali Tassmagambetov will serve as the CSTO General Secretary in the next three years. He replaced Stanislav Zas on the post.
 
The Collective Security Treaty Organization includes Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia.
 
Born in 1956 in Guryev region, the Kazakh SSR, Tassmagambetov graduated from the Pushkin Uralsk Pedagogical Institute. He is a PhD candidate in philosophy and has a PhD degree in political sciences.
 
In 2002-2003, he served as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan. Until 2004, he was the Kazakh State Secretary. Later, he headed the Kazakh Presidential Administration. Before 2008, he acted as the Mayor of Almaty city.
 

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Tokayev on 30 years of diplomatic relations

23.11.2022, 16:36 12451
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a letter of congratulations from Uzbek leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
In the letter, the Uzbek President highlighted that during this period significant progress has been made as well as the friendship ties between the people has strengthened.
 

In the past years our ties have been dynamically developing based on the principles of trust, high respect, mutual support, good neighborliness, strategic partnership and alliance. I’d like to emphasize that the high-level open, constructive, and active dialogue as well as the effective practical mechanisms regulating interstate and intergovernmental relations serve as the solid foundation for the strengthening of our mutually beneficial cooperation," reads the letter.

 
Mirziyoyev noted that the Days of Culture of Uzbekistan taking place on November 21-23 in Kazakhstan will enhance friendly relations between the brotherly nations, sharing a common history, as well as expressed confidence that the holding of joint events will bring the multifaceted relations between the two countries to the new level.
 

Capacity increased at Konysbayev checkpoint on Kazakh-Uzbek border

23.11.2022, 15:43 12451
Images | Depositphotos
The capacity of the reconstructed Konysbayev checkpoint has been increased, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
According to Bakytzhan Slyamov, deputy chair of the State Revenue Committee of the Finance Ministry, the area of Konysbayev checkpoint was almost doubled from 3,5 to 6 ha following the reconstruction works carried out at the expense of the budgetary funds in 2020.
 
Konysbayev checkpoint is one of the largest on the Kazakh-Uzbek border.
 
Its daily capacity stands at 1.5 thousand vehicles and 10 thousand individuals in both directions of movement, including 1,000 trucks and 500 passenger vehicles.
 
During Konysbayev checkpoint’s operation from 2019, up to 230,525 vehicles have passed through it. Customs duties and taxes worth KZT3,248mln were received.
 

Tokayev pays working visit to Yerevan

23.11.2022, 15:31 12541
Images | t.me/bort_01
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Yerevan for a working visit, Armenia, Akorda press office reports via Telegram.
 
The President will attend a session of the CSTO Collective Security Council which will be held as per the Organization's approved schedule.
 
Source: kazinform 
 

Foreign leaders will not attend inauguration of Kazakh President - MFA

23.11.2022, 14:38 10756
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko says that heads of foreign countries will not attend the inauguration of the President of Kazakhstan slated for November 26, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Foreign diplomats are invited to the inauguration. The same mechanism was during the inauguration in 2019" said Vassilenko on the sidelines of the Majilis’ plenary session.

 
Earlier, Deputy Prime Minister Yerulan Zhamaubayev said that no additional budgetary funds will be allocated for the inauguration.
 

