Kazakhstan’s strategic course towards strengthening cooperation with regional partners will be unchanged - Tokayev

We’re firmly determined to continue to take efforts to maintain the high level of relations with your countries both bilaterally and multilaterally," said Tokayev at the CSTO meeting.
Growing turbulence in international affairs also hit the CSTO. In the region conflicts undermining the stability and security in the entire Eurasian space take place. It is vital to maintain and promote an open and constructive dialogue. It is an effective and the only feasible way out of difficult crises and disagreements," said the Kazakh President.
Finding ways to settle the situation in this country is one of the basic factors to ensure security on the southern frontiers of the CSTO. Kazakhstan aims at continuing the practical interaction with the Afghan leadership to deal with acute social and economic issues it faces. Humanitarian assistance is provided to Afghanistan," said the Kazakh Head of State.
