Kazakhstan sets retirement age for women at 61 till 2028

01.09.2022, 14:26 2016
Kazakhstan sets retirement age for women at 61 till 2028
Images | Depositphotos
Retirement age for women in Kazakhstan will be at 61 till 2028, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today.
 
In his words, the country’s pension system needs to be rebooted. 
 

The minimum basic pension rate should be raised up to 70% against the subsistence minimum, while the maximum basic pension rate should be 120%", he noted.

 
Together with earlier adopted measures, this decision will let increase cumulative pension by 27% in average by 2025.
 

With the consideration of a wide social demand, retirement age for women will be at 61 till 2028. We should develop an effective investment strategy of the Unified National Pension Fund", Tokayev added. 


Source: kazinform
 
relevant news

Tokayev, Putin talk over phone

01.09.2022, 20:22 1716
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President Vladimir Putin of Russia, Akorda reports.
 
In the spirit of mutual trust, the leaders of Kazakhstan and Russia exchanged views on the further development of strategic partnership and alliance relations between the two states.
 
During the conversation, the heads of state noted the effective interaction of governments on the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to Vladimir Putin for agreeing to take part in the CIS, CICA summits, as well as in the meeting of the heads of state "Central Asia – Russia", which will be held in mid-October in the capital of Kazakhstan.
 
President Tokayev and President Putin agreed to maintain constant working contacts.
 
Source: kazinform
 
Foreign investors to get residence permit in Kazakhstan - President

01.09.2022, 16:15 1881
Foreign investors to get residence permit in Kazakhstan - President
Images | Depositphotos
Foreign businessmen investing more than $300,000 in Kazakhstan economy will receive a 10-year visa and a residence permit, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Foreign businessmen investing more than $300,000 in our economy will get a chance to receive a 10-year visa and a residence permit", he said delivering his annual Address to the Nation.

 
He added that the policy of resettlement of compatriots and internal migration regulation will be reformed as well.
 

In this issue we should apply the approaches which take into account the demographic and economic tendencies as well as national interests", the President noted. 

 
Vatican Ambassador on Pope Francis’ visit to Kazakhstan

01.09.2022, 15:07 1951
Vatican Ambassador - Apostolic Nuncio to Kazakhstan Francis Assisi Chullikatt spoke of the details of the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan and invited the diplomatic corps to attend a Holy Mass, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
The Vatican Ambassador said he was impressed by the program of reforms announced by Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that the latter made a bold address.
 

A bright future is ahead for you", said Francis Assisi Chullikatt.

 
He also spoke in detail of the visit of Pope Francis to Kazakhstan, which include him delivering speech in front of the diplomatic corps and civil society at Qazaqstan concert hall on September 12, joining the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions and holing a Holy Mass on September 14, which is expected to gather around 6-10 thousand people.
 
Earlier it was reported that Pope Francis is to hold a Holy Mass within the EXPO International Exhibition Center. 
 
Tokayev proposes to limit presidential term to 7 years

01.09.2022, 13:56 2096
Tokayev proposes to limit presidential term to 7 years
Images | akorda.kz
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed to set a 7-year term for the country's president without the right for reelection, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

It is high time to review the number and duration of the presidential term. I propose to set 7-year presidential term without the right for reelection", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said while delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers today.

 
In his words, this initiative has a number of advantages.
 

One the one hand, 7 years is enough for the implementation of any ambitious programme. On the other hand, limiting the presidential mandate to one term will ensure the maximum focus of the Head of State on solution of strategic tasks of nationwide development", he noted.

 
President suggests holding snap presidential elections this fall

01.09.2022, 12:37 2176
President suggests holding snap presidential elections this fall
The Head of State suggested holding snap presidential elections this fall, Kazinform reports.
 

A new mandate of people’s confidence is required for successful implementation of drastic and all-round reforms on the way of building fair Kazakhstan", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the nation at today’s joint session of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

 
He stressed that interests of the state come first. Therefore the President expressed readiness to reduce the term of office and take part in the early presidential elections. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that it is crucial to reconsider the number and duration of terms of office of the President. 
 
Kazakhstan to introduce integrated customs control mechanism

01.09.2022, 12:30 2261
Kazakhstan to introduce integrated customs control mechanism
Images | Depositphotos
Delivering the State-of-the-Nation Address the Head of State charged to introduce the integrated customs control mechanism, Kazinform reports.
 

The efficient taxation policy is closely related to the customs administration. It is crucial to complete full integration of tax and customs data systems. Lots of supervisors is one of the key factors of inefficiency, therefore, it is essential to adopt the integrated customs control mechanism. The customs centers should work on one stop principle", Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

 
As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State delivered the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address focuses on the country’s socioeconomic development.
 
Kazakhstan President outlines ways to solve key problems

01.09.2022, 12:22 2331
Addressing the nation today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev defined the ways to solve the main economic issues of the country, Kazinform reports.
 

The systemic issues of the country’s economy are well-known such as commodity dependence, poor labour productivity, and uneven distribution of incomes. Obviously, these issues are significant but there are certain approaches to have them settled. Among them are macroeconomic stability, economic diversification, development of small and medium business, human capital, and ensuring the supremacy of law", the Head of State said.

 
As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address is set to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development. 
 
Kazakh President, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar hold talks

31.08.2022, 12:44 5966
Kazakh President, Deputy Prime Minister of Qatar hold talks
Images | akorda.kz
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani of Qatar, the Akorda press service reports.
 
Prospects for the development of Kazakh-Qatari relations were discussed during the meeting. Particular attention was paid to enhancing of trade and economic cooperation, including the implementation of joint investment projects in key sectors of the economy.
 
The two also discussed interaction within the international organizations, as well as exchanged views on the regional agenda.
 
President Tokayev welcomed the holding of the first "Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council" foreign ministers meeting to be held in Riyadh in September.
 
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani conveyed greetings of the Amir of Qatar to President Tokayev and confirmed his visit to Kazakhstan in the near future.
 
Source: kazinform
 
