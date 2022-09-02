Kazakhstan sets retirement age for women at 61 till 2028

Images | Depositphotos
In his words, the country’s pension system needs to be rebooted.
The minimum basic pension rate should be raised up to 70% against the subsistence minimum, while the maximum basic pension rate should be 120%", he noted.
Together with earlier adopted measures, this decision will let increase cumulative pension by 27% in average by 2025.
With the consideration of a wide social demand, retirement age for women will be at 61 till 2028. We should develop an effective investment strategy of the Unified National Pension Fund", Tokayev added.
Source: kazinform
