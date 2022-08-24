Система Orphus

Kazakhstan stands for further development of open dialogue with key EU institutions

23.08.2022, 12:40 3746
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi received a delegation of the European Parliament led by the Vice-Chair of the European Parliament’s Sub-Committee on Human Rights Christian Sagartz (Austria).
 
The group of MEPs also included Chair of the Kazakhstan-EU Friendship Group in the European Parliament – Vice-Chair of the Committee on Petitions Ryszard Czarnecki (Poland), member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Nacho Sanchez Amor (Spain) and member of the Committee on the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Silvia Sardone (Italy), the kazakh MFA’s press service reports.
 
During the talks, the parties exchanged views on the current level and prospects for the development of political dialogue between Kazakhstan and key institutions of the EU.
 
Tileuberdi informed the delegation of the European Parliament in detail about the state and prospects of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the EU, especially in the field of security, trade, transport, energy, culture and the rule of law. 

The very timely visit of the EP delegation to Kazakhstan should give additional impetus to strengthening the political and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well to the search of new promising niches of cooperation under the Kazakhstan – EU Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement", stated the Kazakh Foreign Minister during the meeting.

 
Special attention was focused on the initiatives of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to modernize the country’s political system and reform the economy, including introducing amendments to the Constitution and building a "New Kazakhstan".
 
In turn, Sagartz commended the intensification of the political dialogue between Kazakhstan and the EU, particularly, between deputies of the European Parliament and the Parliament of Kazakhstan. 

The European Parliament is closely following the recent development in Central Asia, where Kazakhstan is a key partner of the European Union", he noted.

 
As part of the visit, the EP delegation is also meeting with representatives of the Mazhilis, Office of the Prosecutor General, Ministry of Information and Social Development, Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Energy, Anticorruption Service, as well as with the Commissioner for Human Rights in Kazakhstan.
 
The EU delegation also includes political advisers from four political groups of the European Parliament, including European People’s Party (EPP), Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), as well as the Identity and Democracy (ID).
 
In April 2022, group of MEPs headed by the Vice-Chair of the Delegation for Cooperation with Central Asia and Mongolia Andris Ameriks (Latvia) and a member of the Committee on Foreign Affairs Francisco Jose Millan Mon (Spain) visited Kazakhstan.
 
Source: kazinform
 
President Tokayev to pay official visit to Baku Aug 24

23.08.2022, 17:10 3616
President Tokayev to pay official visit to Baku Aug 24
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay an official visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, on August 24, Akorda press service reported via Telegram. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
President appoints new head of Security Council’s law enforcement system department

22.08.2022, 20:22 27991
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Azamat Dyussembekov the head of the law enforcement system department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
Azamat Dyussembekov was named the head of the law enforcement system department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan.
 
Amangeldy Omarbekov was appointed as the head of the situation center of the Council. 
 
Kunsulu Zakarya named Director-General of QazBioPharm

22.08.2022, 16:50 28126
Kunsulu Zakarya named Director-General of QazBioPharm
Kunsulu Zakarya has been named the Director-General of the National Holding QazBioPharm, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
Kunsulu Zakarya is the Al-Farabi Science and Technology State Prize, member of the Academy of Natural Sciences, member-correspondent of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, and developer of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine.
 
QazBioPharm faces tasks of ensuring biological security, sustainable development and improvement of infrastructure of biopharmaceutical market of the country, simulation of development of biopharmaceutical science and industry, reduction of dependence from an import of immunobiological products.
 
Kunsulu Zakarya’s prior post was the Director-General of the Research Institute for Biological Security Problems of the Kazakh Health Ministry.
 
She has led the management, coordination, monitoring, and control of 10 scientific and technical programs in biotechnology, biosecurity, and microbiology, including over 200 scientific projects, of which 22 are international. 
 
Tokayev offers condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov over loss of lives in road accident

22.08.2022, 14:24 28256
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed condolences to Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and the entire Kyrgyz people over the deaths of Kyrgyz nationals in a road accident occurred in Ulyanovsk district, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from the official Telegram channel of Akorda.
 
The Kazakh Head of State conveyed the words of deep condolences to the family members and close ones of those killed. 
 
Kazakh President condoles over car crashes in Turkey

22.08.2022, 13:51 28361
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President’s press service reports.
 
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences over the car incidents that occurred in Gaziantep and Mardin provinces killing dozens.
 
As earlier reported, at least 16 people were killed and 22 were injured in the car crash in the southeast of Turkiye. In Mardin a truck ploughed into the vehicles and crowd killing 16. Besides, 30 people were hurt, and 8 of them are in critical condition. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting

22.08.2022, 13:39 28456
Kazakh President holds Security Council sitting
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, held a meeting of the Security Council to debate arms production and procurement, and arms export control issues, the Akorda press service reports.
 
During the meeting, 1st Deputy PM of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar, Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Kairbek Uskenbayev, and Defence Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov reported to the Security Council Chairman.
 
Following the meeting, the President set state bodies corresponding tasks. 
 
Source: kazinform
 
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries

19.08.2022, 20:17 80751
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Tashkent held the 17th meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member States of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The meeting was attended by Kazakh President Aide – Security Council Secretary Gizat Nurdauletov, Kazinform cites Akorda.
 
The meeting discussed a wider range of issues regarding the situation of security and stability provision in the SCO space.
 
The sides exchanged views on the main aspects of further development of cooperation in areas such as the fight against terrorism, separatism, and extremism, illegal arms and drug trafficking, transnational organized crime, and ensuring global informational security.
 
The rapid resolution of the Afghan situation was noted as one of the key factors to maintain peace and security in the SCO region. The sides called for the country’s development as an independence, unified, democratic, and peaceful state free of terrorism, war, and drugs.
 
Nurdauletov informed his colleagues about the position Kazakhstan holds on the main focuses of the SCO’s work, expressed a number of proposals on its further harmonic development taking into account the interests of the country.
 
The Kazakh President Aide – Secretary of the Security Council highlighted the particular relevance of joint support for the UN-supported initiative to create a UN Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
 
Following the meeting, the relevant protocol was signed. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the secretaries of the CIS Security Councils in India. 
 
‘Trade performance is positive’ – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia

19.08.2022, 20:13 78921
‘Trade performance is positive’ – Tokayev on cooperation with Russia
Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin met in Sochi, Russia, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 

Indeed, Kazakhstan and Russia have established an interaction of strategic partnership. This year marks an important date since the establishment of diplomatic relations. They were established 30 years ago. 30 years ago, the first agreement on friendship, cooperation, and mutual assistance was signed. In 2013, the agreement on alliance relations between our countries was added. Thus, the foundation is solid", said Tokayev during the meeting.

 
As for trade and economic cooperation, the Kazakh President noted that it has been developing successfully. Significant results are being reached in industrial cooperation. Trade dynamics are positive, the Kazakh Head of State added.
 
Last year, trade turnover between the two countries stood at $24.5bn. The Kazakh President noted that Russia is the country’s lead trade partner. This year, trade between the two countries develops positively.
 

We actively interact within core platforms at the UN, and other internatonal institutions. This year, Kazakhstan chairs the CIS. In October, the CIS Summit is to take place. We look forward to your personal participation. Besides, Russia plays an importance role in the CIS. This is indeed one of the priority areas of our mutual cooperation in the international format", said Tokayev.

 
Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Sochi for a working visit. 
 
