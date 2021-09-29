Kazakhstan takes over chairmanship in TURKPA

The 10th plenary meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) chaired by Kazakh Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin is taking place in Turkestan city, Kazakhstan, the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament, said on Tuesday.





Attending the meeting are parliamentary delegations from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey as well as Uzbek parliamentarians and parliamentarians from Hungary and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) as observers.





Opening the meeting, Mr. Nigmatulin as Chairman of TURKPA outlined the main directions of Kazakhstan’s work for the upcoming period.





According to him, the Turkic Speaking Countries proceed joint work on the coronavirus pandemic, increasing cooperation with the use of modern technology.





The Kazakh Majilis Speaker referred to as examples the holding of the Turkic Council Summit and informal summit of the Turkic Cooperation Council focused on modernization of the Turkic civilization, promotion of the legacy of Yassawi, and holy Turkestan, establishing the important economic, cultural and humanitarian position of the Turkic world in the 21st century.





He spoke of ensuing legislative support to the initiatives set in the Turkic Vision 2040 document being developed as the main area of TurkPA’s work for the upcoming period. Necessary model laws were proposed to be developed and adopted on a systematic basis in accordance with the legislative work plan covering a five-year period. Nigmatulin proposed to develop such a plan for 2022/27.





The Kazakh Majilis Chairman pointed out the importance of adopting a cybersecurity law among the first model laws.





He assured Kazakhstan’s commitment to work on expanding the membership of TurkPA and expressed confidence that the proposed areas of work will elevate the interaction between parliamentarians of the Turkic-speaking countries to a new level and increase the efficiency of the Assembly’s work.





Nigmatulin also mentioned of Turkestan TV channel launched this year which aims at full promotion of social and economic, political way of development of the Turkic-speaking countries, activities of parliamentarians as well as formation of a necessary information environment for the countries.





















