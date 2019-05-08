Kazakhstan to celebrate the First President's Day on December 1 each year

Astana. December 14. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan to celebrate new public holiday - the First President's Day on December 1 each year, Kazakhstan Today reports.





The President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law "On amendments to the Law of Kazakhstan "On holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan", which foresees establishment of a new public holiday - the Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





The Day of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan will be celebrated on December 1.





The text of the Law is published in press.













